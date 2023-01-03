ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Lower Southampton-Based MMA Group Hosts Recent Fight Competition at the Newtown Athletic Club

By John Fey
Image via Bucks County Courier Times

A Bucks County-based mixed martial arts group just hosted a major competition at one of the area’s most well-known health and fitness centers. Joe Mason wrote about the competition for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Grindhouse MMA & Fitness, located at 1040 Mill Creek Drive in Feasterville-Trevose, recently participated in a competition at the Newtown Athletic Club.

Fighter Shawn Stefanelli won the Art of War Featherweight Champion. Recent addition Anis Abdulloev won his match by a split decision victory. Christian Hannigan, who specializes in Mud Thai fighting, won his second fight after winning a unanimous decision.

The Bucks County center offers lessons to fighters of all ages and levels of experience. Known for drawing in people from around the area, their spring of victories at the Newtown center has cemented their reputation for being the best of the best.

Read more about the fight competition in the Bucks County Courier Times.

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Three Tips on Formatting Your Résumé

In the world of online job applications, the content of your résumé can really make or break your chances. There are many tips to skirt ATS scanners and make your CV pop. But what about formatting? CNBC contributor Gili Malinsky consulted experts on how to properly format your résumé.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

