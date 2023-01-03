Lower Southampton-Based MMA Group Hosts Recent Fight Competition at the Newtown Athletic Club

Image via Bucks County Courier Times

A Bucks County-based mixed martial arts group just hosted a major competition at one of the area’s most well-known health and fitness centers. Joe Mason wrote about the competition for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Grindhouse MMA & Fitness, located at 1040 Mill Creek Drive in Feasterville-Trevose, recently participated in a competition at the Newtown Athletic Club.

Fighter Shawn Stefanelli won the Art of War Featherweight Champion. Recent addition Anis Abdulloev won his match by a split decision victory. Christian Hannigan, who specializes in Mud Thai fighting, won his second fight after winning a unanimous decision.

The Bucks County center offers lessons to fighters of all ages and levels of experience. Known for drawing in people from around the area, their spring of victories at the Newtown center has cemented their reputation for being the best of the best.

Read more about the fight competition in the Bucks County Courier Times.