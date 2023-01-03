ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home

NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning. North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
VERONA, NJ
Newark, NJ police officers get stabbed at luxury apartment building

NEWARK – Two police officers handling a domestic dispute were stabbed and a third kicked in the knee Thursday afternoon. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the officers were attacked after responding to the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. where a woman was being stabbed. The assault started in an apartment and continued in a hallway where a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey man pleads guilty to his role in brutally beating a man who later died

An Atlantic City man who aided in the collective brutal beating of a man in Pleasantville who later died, has pleaded guilty. Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City along with his brothers, Garnell and John Hands, attacked 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on January 23, 2022 shortly after the victim was escorted out of the strip club by bouncers, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!

Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Thursday Jan 5

#5 Trinity Hall (9-1) 60 VS Middletown South (2-6) 35. Trinity Hall continues to roll as they defeat Middletown South to remain undefeated in A North. Senior Nina Emnace had a game high 18 points and freshman Teagan Drennan added 14 points for the Monarchs. The Eagles were led by sophomore Amanada MacGregor with 11 points and 4 rebounds.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
