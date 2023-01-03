Read full article on original website
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Three brazen criminals target two Toms River homes as New Jersey motor vehicle thefts spike
Toms River Police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts from the same section of town in the early, early hours of Thursday morning. Three men targeted Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr estate section of town as seen on Ring camera footage provided by the homeowner to Toms River Police who have made the videos public.
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
Video and photo: Stolen vehicle falls 20 feet onto NJ home
NORTH CALDWELL — New video has surfaced of a vehicle at the start of its 21 feet descent down an embankment and into a house early New Year's morning. North Caldwell police said the driver of a stolen car on Hilltop Drive went down the embankment when officers arrived. The car flipped onto its roof and landed on a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
NJ woman injured: Machinery falling from truck crushes her car
HIGH BRIDGE — A 47-year-old Warren County woman is lucky to be alive after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer and landed on top of her SUV, according to authorities and reported by NJ.com. High Bridge fire officials, police, and emergency units were dispatched to Bridge Street...
Newark, NJ police officers get stabbed at luxury apartment building
NEWARK – Two police officers handling a domestic dispute were stabbed and a third kicked in the knee Thursday afternoon. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the officers were attacked after responding to the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. where a woman was being stabbed. The assault started in an apartment and continued in a hallway where a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed.
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
New Jersey man receives prison sentence for running massive fraud scheme
A Red Bank man will spend more than five years (63 months) in prison after being sentenced in Newark federal court for securities fraud where he tried to illegally haul in more than $2.8-million dollars from investors, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. In December 2015, 55-year-old Mark Marchi was...
New Jersey man pleads guilty to his role in brutally beating a man who later died
An Atlantic City man who aided in the collective brutal beating of a man in Pleasantville who later died, has pleaded guilty. Jamaul Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City along with his brothers, Garnell and John Hands, attacked 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on January 23, 2022 shortly after the victim was escorted out of the strip club by bouncers, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
A Pizza Hut Drive-Thru is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Pizza Hut Express is popular. Will a drive-thru Pizza Hut be popular in Toms River, we'll have to see. Some locations have a drive-thru and some locations are just a pick-up location only. I had no idea about a drive-thru Pizza Hut. I do know their garlic bread with cheese...
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!
Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
Boys Basketball – OC Sports Medicine Week 1 Player of the Week Winner: Dylan Russell, Toms River East
Russell and Toms River East were revelations during the 38th Annual WOBM Christmas Classic last week. The Raiders entered the tournament 0-4, coming off a two-point loss to Southern, followed by a 10-point loss to Brick Memorial in which they nearly erased a 22-point deficit. Toms River East carried that...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Thursday Jan 5
#5 Trinity Hall (9-1) 60 VS Middletown South (2-6) 35. Trinity Hall continues to roll as they defeat Middletown South to remain undefeated in A North. Senior Nina Emnace had a game high 18 points and freshman Teagan Drennan added 14 points for the Monarchs. The Eagles were led by sophomore Amanada MacGregor with 11 points and 4 rebounds.
