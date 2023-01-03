Pittsburgh police shoot, kill suspect sought in death of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, police chief

Read full article on original website
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt in Allegheny County
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in the Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh. Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers.
Pittsburgh City Paper is sold to the company that owns the Post-Gazette
The company that owns the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is buying the Pittsburgh City Paper from the company that owns the Butler Eagle. Cars Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of Block Communications Inc., announced in a press release today that it would acquire the City Paper from Eagle Media, with the sale being finalized this month.
Allegheny County jail board members raise concerns about potential constitutional rights violations
Concerns about medical care, wait times and staffing dominated the Allegheny County Oversight Board meeting on Thursday. The ongoing issues were back in the spotlight after two board members made surprise visits to the jail. Board members Terri Klein and County Controller Corey O’Connor conducted surprise inspections at the jail...
Groups, residents want EPA to protect Pittsburgh region from ‘unacceptably high’ levels of benzene pollution from U.S. Steel
A known carcinogen threatens ‘imminent danger’ to residents, groups argue. Armed with a year’s worth of monitoring data, residents and environmental groups say health hazards from benzene pollution at Pittsburgh-area U.S. Steel plants are “beyond imminent,” and they’re asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to “take immediate action” to cut pollution from the plants.
Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.
By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
More refugees are resettling in Allegheny County than ever before, agencies say
Refugee resettlement in the Pittsburgh area reached historic highs over the last year. Between October 2021 and October 2022, agency leaders in the region helped relocate more than 1,000 people fleeing conflict, persecution and disaster. Nearly three-quarters of those who resettled in the region fled from Afghanistan. Approximately 76,000 Afghans...
