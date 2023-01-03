ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
WTAJ

$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
morethanthecurve.com

Scratcher worth $1 million sold at Wawa in Flourtown

The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that the Wawa at 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown sold a $1 million-winning We Wish You a Merry Million Scratch-Off ticket. For having sold the ticket, Wawa receives a $5,000 bonus. The prize has been claimed. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20...
wccsradio.com

MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING TONIGHT, WITH JACKPOT APPROACHING $800 MILLION

In fun news, Pennsylvania Lottery retailers are seeing brisk sales of Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing which features a $785 million jackpot. As of this morning tickets were selling at a rate of 1,300 per minute in PA. The Lottery says this jackpot run has has generated more than $37.2 million in sales, creating a profit of nearly $15 million for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
WGAL

Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage rose to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
