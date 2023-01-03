Read full article on original website
Related
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
Western Pennsylvanians wish for a little luck as jackpot swells for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing
Anticipation is building as lottery players hope to cash in on Friday’s $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. “I wouldn’t know what to do. It’d be more money than I know what to do with,” said William Hugar, who bought his tickets at a Ross Township GetGo.
$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
Powerball $291 million jackpot (01/04/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Monday night. So tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
morethanthecurve.com
Scratcher worth $1 million sold at Wawa in Flourtown
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that the Wawa at 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown sold a $1 million-winning We Wish You a Merry Million Scratch-Off ticket. For having sold the ticket, Wawa receives a $5,000 bonus. The prize has been claimed. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
wccsradio.com
MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING TONIGHT, WITH JACKPOT APPROACHING $800 MILLION
In fun news, Pennsylvania Lottery retailers are seeing brisk sales of Mega Millions tickets for tonight’s drawing which features a $785 million jackpot. As of this morning tickets were selling at a rate of 1,300 per minute in PA. The Lottery says this jackpot run has has generated more than $37.2 million in sales, creating a profit of nearly $15 million for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pa., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play. Another […]
Local lotto player hits it big playing game online
It’s not just lottery drawings and scratch-offs that help people win a big chunk of change? The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that someone playing online won a prize of over $272,000 recently.
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Pennsylvania woman realizes home is listed on Airbnb: report
A family was under the belief they had rented a home in Pennsylvania via Airbnb. The only problem was the owner of the house wasn’t the one who had listed it. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly Airbnb hosts must now apply for licenses under new regulations. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how...
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
WGAL
Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage rose to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
Comments / 0