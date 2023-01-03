Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
abc27.com
Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
local21news.com
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
Suspect wanted in connection to Penn Street shooting
The Reading Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday morning, January 2, 2023 around 9:30am in the 900 block of Penn Street. The criminal investigations division filed charges on Thursday, January 5, 2023, against 44-year-old Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz on charges of Aggravated Assault and related offenses.
local21news.com
Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
York City Police Department swear in a dozen new officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Police Department just got bigger, and by the dozen. “I am proud of this. I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. The York City Police Department had 12 new police officers sworn […]
Juvenile assaulted and robbed in York
YORK, PA – Detectives with the Northern York County Police Department are hoping surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for the assault and robbery of a juvenile on Albright Avenue can help them identify the suspect. On Wednesday, a juvenile walking along Albright Avenue in the 700 block was approached by an unknown male subject wearing a jacket with a fur-lined hood. The suspect grabbed the child and shoved him up against a nearby wall and robbed his cell phone from his pants pocket. The man then removed the boy’s backpack. He began rifling through the backpack and the child The post Juvenile assaulted and robbed in York appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
wdiy.org
Former Lancaster County PennDOT Worker Facing Charges for Driver’s License Fraud
A former PennDOT employee in Lancaster County is facing multiple felonies for driver’s license fraud. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
WGAL
1 injured in Lancaster shooting
Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
WGAL
Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash
The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
WGAL
York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests
YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
abc27.com
York County Coroner searching for next-of-kin in York City death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the York County Coroner, the coroner’s office is searching for any family and/or next-of-kin of Ernestine Miller. Miller, who was in her 60s, was found dead due to natural causes in her York City home. Stay up to...
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Coroner called to scene of fatal crash
The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
Woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer stopped at a red light
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, around 8:15 p.m., first responders were called to Route 30 in the area of North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
