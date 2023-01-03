ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night. Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. According to Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Family of 6 Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Fort Lauderdale

A family of six has been displaced after their Fort Lauderdale home was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning . According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, two adults and four children were inside their mobile home when it caught fire just before 7 a.m. Sunday near the 200 block of Northwest 67th Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

FPL Worker Electrocuted by Power Lines in SW Miami-Dade

A Florida Power and Light worker was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident happened in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace. Miami-Dade Police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and the FPL truck also caught fire. Footage...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE

