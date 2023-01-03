Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida Starting Friday, Continuing Into Weekend
South Florida will be feeling much cooler starting Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area. Our next front is pushing across South Florida Friday morning and conditions are already feeling pretty pleasant out there. Most of us are seeing mid-60s and much lower humidity.
NBC Miami
‘Blood All Over': Woman Among 9 Wounded at New Year's Party Shooting in Miami Gardens
A woman who survived a New Year's Eve shooting in Miami Gardens that left nine people injured is speaking out to share her terrifying ordeal. The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said her New Year's party took a frightening turn when a neighbor started shooting into the air and then into her fence.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
NBC Miami
Who Are The Rappers Involved in Miami Gardens Shooting That Injured 10 People?
At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a popular Miami Gardens restaurant during what witnesses said was a video shoot for rapper French Montana and involving rappers Rob49 and C.E.D. Mogul. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded to a ShotSpotter call shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested for Two Separate Hit-and-Run Crashes in Miami Beach
Miami Beach police have arrested a woman they believe was the person responsible for two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach Thursday night. Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was arrested Friday night in Doral. She is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. According to Miami...
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
NBC Miami
10 Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant During French Montana Video Shoot
At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a popular Miami Gardens restaurant during what witnesses said was a video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded to a ShotSpotter call shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
NBC Miami
Family of 6 Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Fort Lauderdale
A family of six has been displaced after their Fort Lauderdale home was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning . According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, two adults and four children were inside their mobile home when it caught fire just before 7 a.m. Sunday near the 200 block of Northwest 67th Street.
Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"
The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023.
NBC Miami
FPL Worker Electrocuted by Power Lines in SW Miami-Dade
A Florida Power and Light worker was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident happened in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Terrace. Miami-Dade Police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and the FPL truck also caught fire. Footage...
FAA: Computer Issues Causing Delays At Florida Airports
FAA: Computer Issues Causing Delays At Florida Airports
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
NBC Miami
Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember Teen Fatally Shot in Fort Lauderdale
The search grows for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week. The teen's family and friends got together for a candlelight vigil Saturday night. His name was Jeremiah Robergeau, but his family and friends called him JC. They gathered together at Carter...
NBC Miami
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside His North Miami Home
A man who survived fighting his whole career as a military man was shot while outside his home Sunday. NBC 6 spoke to the victim's grandson, Troy Robinson Jr., who described his grandfather, Erick Ferrer, as a quiet and peaceful man who enjoyed being out in front of his house.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue. An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually...
NBC Miami
2 Dead After Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on I-95 South Ramp to I-595
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp along a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale leaving two dead, authorities said. According to the FHP, at about 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old Sunrise man and a Pembroke...
Florida Woman Buys $1 Million Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket From “Sunshine”
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Tirza Pineda, 50, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pineda purchased her
FOUR PLOWED DOWN ON ATLANTIC AVENUE, DELRAY COPS RELEASE DETAILS TWO DAYS LATE
IS DRIVER OF STRIKING CAR RELATED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT? SERIOUS QUESTIONS RAISED AFTER 48 HOUR DELAY IN RELEASING INFORMATION… DID COPS PERMIT STRIKING DRIVER TO WIPE CELL PHONE BEFORE TURNING IT OVER? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One woman is apparently near […]
Comments / 0