Monroe County, PA

Law & Crime

Inside Idaho Four Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Flight After His Extradition Order Back to Idaho

University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, boarded a flight from Pennsylvania back to Idaho on Wednesday morning by way of a small, Pennsylvania State Police plane. After roughly 15 hours of travel, and stopping twice to refuel, he landed at 6:24 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement, who quickly led the defendant into a grey pickup truck, on the way to the Latah County Jail.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WKBN

PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds

Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSET

2 victims killed by AR-15 fired on New Year's Eve

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The a 62-year-old male suspect is being held on charges of two counts...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
My Northern Wisconsin

Multi-county property fraud alert system

Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsnationnow.com

Retired NYPD detective on police search of Idaho suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to analyze the latest details in the Idaho murders case. Titus noted a key element in the police search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home. “I noticed in viewing some of the video that they removed a computer tower. Any kind of computer information is going to be key because it’s possible that the connection was made with the victims through social media,” he noted.
IDAHO STATE
Detroit News

Michigan man fires AR-15 at New Year's Eve party with fireworks, kills two

A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year's Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn't been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
newsnationnow.com

‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect

(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
IDAHO STATE

