Inside Idaho Four Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Flight After His Extradition Order Back to Idaho
University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, boarded a flight from Pennsylvania back to Idaho on Wednesday morning by way of a small, Pennsylvania State Police plane. After roughly 15 hours of travel, and stopping twice to refuel, he landed at 6:24 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement, who quickly led the defendant into a grey pickup truck, on the way to the Latah County Jail.
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Retired NYPD detective on police search of Idaho suspect’s home
(NewsNation) — Retired NYPD homicide detective Alfred S. Titus Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to analyze the latest details in the Idaho murders case. Titus noted a key element in the police search of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home. “I noticed in viewing some of the video that they removed a computer tower. Any kind of computer information is going to be key because it’s possible that the connection was made with the victims through social media,” he noted.
‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect
(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
