Lancaster, PA

WGAL

Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash

The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman dies after York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after she was involved in a car crash in York County during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of kicking nurse in the face at Ephrata hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of fatal crash

The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged for attacking nursing staff

Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
WGAL

1 injured in Lancaster shooting

Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA

