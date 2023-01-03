Read full article on original website
WGAL
Coroner: 55-year old woman dies in York County crash
The coroner was called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in York County. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near North Hills Road. According to the coroner, a 55-year-old woman died. The coroner says the woman was traveling eastbound...
abc27.com
local21news.com
FOX43.com
1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
local21news.com
Man accused of kicking nurse in the face at Ephrata hospital
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A hospital patient is currently being charged with aggravated assault after police say he kicked a nurse in the face and punched a hospital window. According to Ephrata Police Department, 22-year-old Ethan Sorensen had been staying at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's emergency room on...
WGAL
local21news.com
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
WGAL
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
local21news.com
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
