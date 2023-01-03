It is sounding more and more like coach Brian Daboll is intending to rest as many key players as possible in Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Giants locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of Sunday’s outcome, that is a decision Giants fans appear to agree with. In our poll earlier this week, 56 percent of those who voted said the Giants should rest starters.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO