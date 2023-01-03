Read full article on original website
Week 18 Saturday viewing guide - TV channel, game times, and more
The 2022 NFL season wraps up this weekend, and the New York Giants won’t be taking the field until they play the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 on Sunday. However, the NFL is taking advantage of the absence of College Football to play a couple games on Saturday evening. First...
Big Blue View mailbag: Our final mailbag of the regular season
It is time for our final Big Blue View Mailbag of the New York Giants 2022-23 regular season. So, let’s open it up and see what questions spill out. Daniel Higgins asks: Could you please do a story on Elerson Smith? I really thought he had something. He is hardly even mentioned and in today’s article it doesn’t even have him as a practice player ... What gives ?
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Brimley boys hoops holds off visiting Phoenix in final seconds
BRIMLEY – As the ball travelled through the air, there was a lot of breath being held inside the Brimley Middle School gym on Saturday afternoon. With the Brimley boys' basketball team ahead by two, the ball had been inbounded by Flint International Academy from the left sideline at half-court to the right...
Electric energy at Highmark as the Bills secure a win in honor of number three
Electric energy fills the Highmark Stadium as Bills fans cheer the team to victory and support Damar Hamlin. Bills fans said he is number three on the field and number one in their hearts.
Giants news, 1/7: Damar Hamlin, coaching carousel, more
Dave Gettleman ‘proud as hell’ to watch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley thrive | NY Post. “I’m proud as hell, they both persevered and fought through,’’ Dave Gettleman, the former Giants general manager, told The Post on Friday. “You talk about mental toughness, for Saquon to fight through those injuries and not getting a contract and being forced to play out his fifth year, he had to have a lot of confidence in himself, show some mental toughness.
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18
The New York Giants will travel down I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 regular season finale. This is a rematch of a game played just a month ago in Week 14. That game was an embarrassing mess that saw both teams pull their starters by the end of the game. Now, both teams are looking ahead to the playoffs, albeit with very different stakes on this game.
Resting players, Davis Webb’s chance, coaching carousel, more Sunday thoughts
Here are a few ‘things I think’ for you to ponder as we wait for Sunday’s New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles season finale. The issue of whether Giants’ starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence should play Sunday against the Eagles has been hotly debated, with the majority of fans voting no in our poll and a vocal minority wanting the Giants to go all out to win.
Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023
The New York Jets looked like playoff hopefuls for part of the 2022 season, but faded down the stretch and wound up finishing well out of the picture. One of the team’s young standouts is determined to change that next year. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner made a rather bold promise by proclaiming that the Jets... The post Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulldog boys beat Islanders, Pickford hands Engadine a loss
RUDYARD – The Rudyard Bulldogs got 27 points from Cam Peterson and needed every one of them as they slipped past the Cedarville-DeTour Islanders on Thursday night 58-53 in an Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference contest. The Islanders held an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but were outgunned 19-12 in...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Eagles Week 18 crossover preview
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Our crossover preview episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast thus features Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation. In this episode:. 1:00 — Surprisingly, this game is significant for the Eagles rather than...
Giants news, 1/6: Playing time still up in the air Sunday, Wink defends Kayvon, more
The New York Giants finish their regular season Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is unexpectedly important for the Eagles, and this is much of the focus of our ‘5 questions’ segment with Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation. Ed: Hurts’ absence, obviously, has been a...
NFL playoff schedule, bracket 2023: Much to be decided on Sunday
Your New York Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs entering Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is, though, much to be determined around the league. Here is a look at the current playoff standings, scenarios and preliminary schedule. NFC playoff bracket...
Giants elevate QB Davis Webb, DT Jack Heflin for game vs. Eagles
The New York Giants will elevate quarterback Davis Webb and defensive tackle Jack Heflin from the practice squad to the game day roster for Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Those moves are likely an indication that the Giants plan to either rest players like quarterback Daniel Jones,...
Giants at Eagles Week 18: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The New York Giants are going to the postseason for the first time since 2016, but first they need to wrap up their season series against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 9-6-1 Giants will travel to Philadelphia to take on their division rivals to end the 2022 regular season. The last time these two teams played,
Giants fans — rest starters vs. Eagles on Sunday
It is sounding more and more like coach Brian Daboll is intending to rest as many key players as possible in Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Giants locked in as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of Sunday’s outcome, that is a decision Giants fans appear to agree with. In our poll earlier this week, 56 percent of those who voted said the Giants should rest starters.
Film breakdown: The Giants recent success stacking wide receivers
The New York Giants have successfully incorporated an efficient passing attack into their offensive approach that is not predicated on the play-action pass. Through much of the 2022 NFL season, the Giants passing game was set up by their rushing attack. Mike Kafka used the athletic ability of Daniel Jones...
Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch on TV, game time, schedule, streaming and more
Whether the New York Giants rest many of their front-line players or not, we know you will want to catch the action in their regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, stream and wager on Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET game.
