1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Frankford bar shooting
The gunman opened fire inside Quinn's 2, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gunman Opened Fire At Neighbor's Allentown Home, Police Say
An Allentown man is charged with attempted murder after authorities say he fired a gun into a neighbor's home in Jordan Heights early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of North Jordan Street just after midnight on Jan. 7 for a reported shooting, the department said in a rel…
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
local21news.com
One injured in Lancaster City shooting; police provide updates
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have provided more information regarding the shooting that occurred early Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 100 block of...
WGAL
York shooting suspect turns themselves in
The woman accused of killing another woman in York on New Year's Eve just turned herself in. This happened right around 6 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned himself in at York County Central Booking. The charges against her include criminal homicide. Police have been looking for 19-year-old Alajah...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
WGAL
1 injured in Lancaster shooting
Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA
Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Pennsylvania mom missing after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Police are looking for a missing Pennsylvania woman after they say she failed to pick up her son from the bus stop earlier this week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday by a “friend and business associate,” according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, which is […]
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
Video released of vehicle in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run crash
Philadelphia police have released new surveillance of the vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash last fall.
local21news.com
Woman dies after slamming into the back of tractor trailer in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is dead after officials say she smashed into a tractor trailer while it was stopped at a red light. According to the York County Coroner, a 55-year-old woman had been driving eastbound on Rt. 30 at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when she collided with a tractor trailer at a red light.
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating Jan. 3 shooting death
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department. According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Police looking for suspects that stole vehicle with woman still inside at Pa. Walmart: report
Police in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, are searching for two women suspected of stealing a vehicle while a passenger was still sitting inside it, according to a story from 6ABC. It all happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Walmart along the 200 block of...
