KFVS12
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
Illinois’ Most Romantic Place is This Hot Tub in the Woods
Romance is such a subjective thing. What's romantic for one person might not be for another. However, I think most of us can agree that hot tubs check that box and that's probably why the most romantic location in Illinois is this place with a hot tub in the woods of Union County.
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
KFVS12
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
KFVS12
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders disappointed as Carbondale city officials decline invitation to meeting on gun violence
CARBONDALE, IL — Wednesday night, shots were fired in the Arbor District Neighborhood in Carbondale. Local leaders say gun violence continues to be a constant in the city. In some cases, these shootings have turned deadly, including in August of 2021. Southern Illinois University student Keeshanna Jackson died after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter evicted prior to Christmas holiday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Diane Holivay, who we spoke to last month, was heading to court to fight for time and her home and ask for some type of agreement with the property manager, McClanahan Real Estate and Property Development. But after her Dec. 23 court hearing, she...
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
