ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

THE HISTORY OF Apples to Apples

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

THE HISTORY OF Apples to Apples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Y2D_0k1hyzyv00
Photo bygetty images

📷📷Several months ago, Matt Kirby, inventor of Apples to Apples, attended our Game Night in Santa Barbara to play test his newly released game, Picaroon. It was exciting for everyone to meet the inventor of Apples to Apples, which has sold over 15 million copies.

Several months ago, Matt Kirby, inventor of Apples to Apples, attended our Game Night in Santa Barbara to play test his newly released game, Picaroon. It was exciting for everyone to meet the inventor of Apples to Apples, which has sold over 15 million copies.

Our regular gamers brought their Apples to Apples game for autographing and many asked for a picture with Matt, which he kindly obliged. I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Matt and learning more about him and his life as an inventor.

FOLLOW THIS LINK AND LEARN MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-history-of-apples-to-apples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03spA1_0k1hyzyv00
Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

Grease Monkey Texas City

3010 FM 1765

Texas City, TX 77590

Phone:

409 419 1200

#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness #memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending

#tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community #KindnessInDeed

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Southern California Weather Force

Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
CALIFORNIA STATE
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Highway 33 North Of Ojai

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Ventura County Friday. It was reported at 2:45 PM on Highway 33 near Matilija Canyon, north of the Ojai Valley. The CHP indicated it was a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was reported dead at the scene. No...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Major Storm Expected To Soak Ventura County

Update--from vcemergency.com--Ventura--An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the Ventura Beach RV Resort located at 800 W. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001: High flows along the Lower Ventura River may result in flooding. A. Update--Rain has begun to fall around Ventura County as of midday Wednesday but this is NOT...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Courthouse Briefs

A Port Hueneme man is in a locked state mental facility for the criminally insane after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a hatchet attack on three people in Port Hueneme. The authorities say that on the night of January 7, 2022, now 33-year-old Gregory...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Man Sentenced For Fatal Hit And Run Crash

A judge Wednesday sentenced an Oxnard man to 7 years in state prison for what the CHP said at the time was a fatal DUI hit and run crash that killed a motorcyclist last November. Within two weeks after the crash, 32-year-old Anthony Pacheco III had pleaded guilty to vehicular...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Another Fatal Stabbing In Oxnard

The latest was reported around 1:30 AM Friday morning in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Saul Guillen of Oxnard suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid...
OXNARD, CA
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy