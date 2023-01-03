Photo by getty images

📷📷Several months ago, Matt Kirby, inventor of Apples to Apples, attended our Game Night in Santa Barbara to play test his newly released game, Picaroon. It was exciting for everyone to meet the inventor of Apples to Apples, which has sold over 15 million copies.



Our regular gamers brought their Apples to Apples game for autographing and many asked for a picture with Matt, which he kindly obliged. I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Matt and learning more about him and his life as an inventor.

FOLLOW THIS LINK AND LEARN MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-history-of-apples-to-apples

