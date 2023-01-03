Read full article on original website
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it wouldn't follow suit. Putin did not...
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
DEC. 30, 2022 – JAN. 5, 2023. This was a week in which Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on the eve of the new year and the faithful gathered at the Vatican to pay their last respects. Crowds celebrated the start of the 2023 with a fireworks display in London as people in Turkey and Serbia dressed up in Santa Claus outfits to see in the new year. Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, while the lack of snow halted skiing in Bosnia.
France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers
LE PECQ, France (AP) — The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it.
Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday. Prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles...
