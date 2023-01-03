ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it wouldn't follow suit. Putin did not...
Idaho State Journal

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 30, 2022 – JAN. 5, 2023. This was a week in which Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on the eve of the new year and the faithful gathered at the Vatican to pay their last respects. Crowds celebrated the start of the 2023 with a fireworks display in London as people in Turkey and Serbia dressed up in Santa Claus outfits to see in the new year. Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, while the lack of snow halted skiing in Bosnia.
Idaho State Journal

France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers

LE PECQ, France (AP) — The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it.
Idaho State Journal

Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday. Prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles...

