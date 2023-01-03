Read full article on original website
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
$400G GoFundMe Scam: NJ Woman Serving Federal Time Gets 3-Year State Sentence
UPDATE: A woman who helped pull a notorious scam that conned 14,000 GoFundMe donors nationwide was nearly 150 miles away when a judge in South Jersey sentenced her to a plea-bargained three years in state prison on Friday, Jan. 6. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown will be released in July...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Dog rescued from hoarder home in Brick reunites with shelter that first took her in
Chrissy the collie’s story goes back to the year 2017 when she first escaped her adoptive family
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Three brazen criminals target two Toms River homes as New Jersey motor vehicle thefts spike
Toms River Police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts from the same section of town in the early, early hours of Thursday morning. Three men targeted Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr estate section of town as seen on Ring camera footage provided by the homeowner to Toms River Police who have made the videos public.
NBC New York
NJ Man Abandons Dog at Airport 1,000 Miles Away from Home — And Could Face Charges
A New Jersey man may face charges after he allegedly tied his dog up outside an airport 1,000 miles away from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast. The 1-year-old pup, named Allie, was left abandoned at the airport in Des...
Death Of Toms River High School Senior Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The death of Toms River High School East senior Michael J. Goodfriend has prompted a massive wave of support throughout the community. Michael died at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, his obituary says. He was 17. A lifelong Toms River resident, Michael was a high...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills
A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut. More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who...
A Pizza Hut Drive-Thru is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Pizza Hut Express is popular. Will a drive-thru Pizza Hut be popular in Toms River, we'll have to see. Some locations have a drive-thru and some locations are just a pick-up location only. I had no idea about a drive-thru Pizza Hut. I do know their garlic bread with cheese...
Child among three seriously injured in Newark fire
Crews arrived at the home on Valley Street, where the fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday.
New Jersey man receives prison sentence for running massive fraud scheme
A Red Bank man will spend more than five years (63 months) in prison after being sentenced in Newark federal court for securities fraud where he tried to illegally haul in more than $2.8-million dollars from investors, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. In December 2015, 55-year-old Mark Marchi was...
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
