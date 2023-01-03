ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 6

Related
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy