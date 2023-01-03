Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
newsnet5
FORECAST: More Clouds. Scattered Mix Possible.
CLEVELAND — Your Sunday will be a seasonable one, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Another disturbance brings the chance for mixed showers to the area Sunday PM. This time it will take aim at our southern communities!. Temps will climb slightly into the 40s...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Back to January, Back to reality
CLEVELAND — Plan on scattered rain this evening and changing to snow as temperatures fall to around freezing. That means roads will be slick in spots for the Friday AM Commute. Make sure you're getting out the door early. A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
cleveland19.com
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
Nearly 10,000 power outages reported in Akron: FirstEnergy gives restoration estimate
AKRON, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity this morning as FirstEnergy reports nearly 10,000 power outages impacting Akron as of 6 a.m. The number of power outages are listed at 9,465 in Akron, according to FirstEnergy’s outage map. It’s estimated that power will be...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
cleveland19.com
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Breeze Airways flights starting at $40
If you have a bucket list of U.S. destinations to visit in 2023, Breeze Airways is making it a little easier on your wallet.
Comments / 0