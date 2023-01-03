Four Survive as Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off California Cliff

BTK serial killer Dennis Rader says he had nothing to do with Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who allegedly slayed four victims in November. Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, told News Nation that her “stomach turned” when she heard that Kohberger had studied criminology under DeSales University professor and forensic psychologist, Katherine Ramsland, who developed a close relationship with her killer father and wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, The BTK Killer. “Personally my first reaction was just like my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill knowing that there was now a connection back to Ramsland and she connects to my father. It was just a lot,” Rawson said. Rader responded to questions from TMZ asking if Kohberger had reached out to him, saying “No on Kohberger all around.” Rader is serving 10 life sentences for each of the 10 murders he committed in Kansas. Rader said his family doesn’t “communicate with me at all. I love them all very much and [would] be happy if one did.”Read it at TMZ

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO