San Mateo County, CA

Four Survive as Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off California Cliff

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Four people were found alive inside a Tesla that crashed down a cliff Monday in an area of Northern California notorious for fatal car accidents, authorities said. The sedan—which was carrying a 4-year-old girl, 9-year-old boy, and two adults—plunged over 250 feet from the Pacific Coast Highway near a place called Devil’s Slide. The car appeared to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels on rocks near the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. The victims were initially listed in critical condition but were said to be awake when help arrived. “We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live. This was an absolute miracle,” Pottenger said. It’s not yet clear how the Tesla came to veer off the road, but California Highway Patrol Mark Andrews said preliminary investigations led the agency to believe the car was not in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode at the time of the incident.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
