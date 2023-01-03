Santos brushes off News 12's questions about resume as swearing-in delayed

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos had no comment for News 12 ahead of what was supposed to be his swearing in Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Santos is under fire and under investigation after reports surfaced claiming he lied about everything from his education to his heritage.

News 12's Doug Geed asked the Republican if he had any regrets. Santos did not respond and had no comment.

Santos still has not officially been sworn in as the House has still yet to pick a speaker.

Long Island's two other new House members - Anthony D'Esposito of Island Park and Nick LaLota of Amityville - called Santos an embarrassment even though they are all members of the same political party.

LaLota also called for a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Long Island's fourth House member, Bayport's Andrew Garbarino, didn't share his feeling on Santos. He only said that the day was about electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

D'Esposito, LaLota and Garbarino took part in a closed-door Republican conference where they tried to find consensus over who to pick to be Speaker of the House - the third person in line for the presidency.

News 12 is told that Santos did not take part in that conference, but he did take a seat on the House floor and voted for McCarthy to be speaker of the House.

All four Long Island members of Congress voted for McCarthy who did not get enough votes to be named speaker.

The House adjourned and will resume at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The New York Times is reporting that Brazilian law enforcement authorities intend to revive fraud charges against Santos.

This move comes after a 2008 incident where Santos allegedly entered a small clothing store and spent nearly $700 using a stolen checkbook and a false name.

The investigation was suspended for more than 10 years after police were unable to track him down.