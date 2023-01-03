ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Santos brushes off News 12's questions about resume as swearing-in delayed

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpNQ7_0k1hyRAL00

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos had no comment for News 12 ahead of what was supposed to be his swearing in Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Santos is under fire and under investigation after reports surfaced claiming he lied about everything from his education to his heritage.

News 12's Doug Geed asked the Republican if he had any regrets. Santos did not respond and had no comment.

Santos still has not officially been sworn in as the House has still yet to pick a speaker.

Long Island's two other new House members - Anthony D'Esposito of Island Park and Nick LaLota of Amityville - called Santos an embarrassment even though they are all members of the same political party.

LaLota also called for a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Long Island's fourth House member, Bayport's Andrew Garbarino, didn't share his feeling on Santos. He only said that the day was about electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

D'Esposito, LaLota and Garbarino took part in a closed-door Republican conference where they tried to find consensus over who to pick to be Speaker of the House - the third person in line for the presidency.

News 12 is told that Santos did not take part in that conference, but he did take a seat on the House floor and voted for McCarthy to be speaker of the House.

All four Long Island members of Congress voted for McCarthy who did not get enough votes to be named speaker.

The House adjourned and will resume at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The New York Times is reporting that Brazilian law enforcement authorities intend to revive fraud charges against Santos.

This move comes after a 2008 incident where Santos allegedly entered a small clothing store and spent nearly $700 using a stolen checkbook and a false name.

The investigation was suspended for more than 10 years after police were unable to track him down.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy