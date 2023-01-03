LeBron James Explains The Difference In His Approach Today From When He Was An 18-Year-Old

LeBron James revealed the difference in his approach today toward basketball as compared to when he was 18 years old.

Another day and yet another LeBron James masterpiece. Just a couple of nights after dropping 47 points on the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron made it back-to-back 40-point games as he scored 43 against the Charlotte Hornets to lead the Lakers to a second-straight win.

Those two performances mean he is now averaging 45 PPG after turning 38 years old, which is remarkable even in that short sample size. After that impressive display against the Hornets, LeBron was asked about the difference in his approach to basketball now, as compared to when he was 18 years old.

“At 18 and 20, you’re just doing it off straight-up energy and straight skill. You're just like I'm gonna just go out here and just play free and just jump all over the place. I know I'm more athletic than everybody, I know I'm faster than everybody and whatever happens, just let's go out there and play free. Well at 38 for me, it’s mental, the mental side. How much rest I can get from day to day, get my optimal sleep, make sure I get the right food in me, treat my body, get my body right and things of that nature.”

You have to make changes as time goes by and LeBron realized that. He also understood that the mental side is equally as important as the physical one and it has helped him stay at the top. He is playing some amazing basketball at the moment and has helped the Lakers win three of their last four games without Anthony Davis .

Chris Broussard Believes LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Guy On A Good Team

For all of LeBron's excellence at this age and this recent good run for the team, what has become clear is that the Los Angeles Lakers will ultimately only go as far as Davis takes them. NBA analyst Chris Broussard says LeBron can no longer be the best player on a good team and you can perhaps make that case.

It would be a bit unfair though to say that based on this season and the last one, as their front office hasn't done a good job when it comes to roster construction. A lot of the pieces didn't fit and if he was in a better situation than this, you might be seeing a lot more wins than what the Lakers have at present. There have been growing calls for LeBron to ask for a trade after this season and a lot of destinations have been thrown around. Colin Cowherd said that the Mavericks would be a great choice , as he would be a perfect fit with Luka Doncic .

