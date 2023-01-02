As the Bay Area braces for a deluge of rain that could prove deadly this week, San Francisco officials warned of transit delays. “We do expect some delays with our public transportation system in light of the heavy rains,” Mayor London Breed said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our hope is to continue to make sure our trains and our buses are running on time as much as possible, but there will be delays.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO