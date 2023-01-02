Read full article on original website
Wet Weather Could Help Bay Area Water Shortage—But Will It Solve Drought?
Even as heavy rain slams the Bay Area this week, millions of residents are still being asked to cut their water use for the fourth consecutive year of drought in the region. With rain expected to continue, will the wet weather mean an end to Northern California’s drought? Not so fast, experts say.
Mayor Breed Claimed SF Wasn’t Warned About Last Week’s Big Storm. The National Weather Service Says Otherwise
One day after Mayor London Breed accused the National Weather Service (NWS) of misleading city officials into a false sense of security ahead of a New Year’s Eve storm, the agency has shot back, claiming it gave San Francisco considerable warning—well over a week in advance, in fact.
Insurance Claims Pile Up as Rainstorm Slams Bay Area
As the second major rainstorm in a week brings floods and other damage to the Bay Area, insurance companies are seeing the claims roll in. But those claims may not come close to covering the full scale of the damage. “We’re definitely seeing a lot of water leakage claims on...
Archival Photos From San Francisco’s Stormy, Flooded Past
As Wednesday’s storm continues to brew, San Francisco and the Bay Area are bracing for what could be historically significant impacts brought on by extreme rain and heavy winds. But this week’s onslaught would not be the first, nor will it likely be the last, time the Bay Area...
San Francisco Tent Dwellers Choose To Weather the Storm Over Shelter
Darkening rain clouds loomed over a tent-lined alley in San Francisco’s SoMa District Wednesday morning as dozens of city workers arrived to offer shelter to homeless people and clear debris. It was 7 a.m.—before the daily allotment of shelter beds had been announced—when the workers began “knocking” on tents...
SF Officials Warn of Flooding, Power Outages as Storm Approaches
With a potentially historic storm on the way, city officials are scrambling to prepare for flooding and telling San Francisco residents to hunker down. The latest forecasts predict several inches of rain and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, and city leaders asked residents to stay at home if possible and said they’re preparing for the worst.
Last Weekend Saw the 2nd Rainiest Day in SF History. What Was the First?
A heavy rainstorm battered the Bay over New Year’s weekend, drenching San Francisco in 5.46 inches of rain on Dec. 31—but it was only the second-highest amount of single-day precipitation in city history. The No. 1 rainiest? A very wet day three decades ago retains that title by...
‘Where Was the City?’ SF Braces for Another Devastating Storm
On New Year’s Eve, it took less than half a day for Folsom Street to be transformed into a literal river. Judging by the lack of warning and help from the city, residents and business owners in the heavily flooded Mission District knew that San Francisco was unprepared for what had just hit it.
San Franciscans Adopt Storm Drains, Give Them Ridiculous Names
While San Francisco residents wait out extreme weather, some have taken safety measures into their own hands by adopting one of San Francisco’s 25,000 storm drains. Over 4,000 have been given a “home” so far through the “Adopt a Drain” program hosted by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
Newsom Declares State of Emergency as Rainstorm Pummels State
California has declared a state of emergency as a massive storm begins to slam the state, causing flooding, downed trees and even glass to fall off skyscrapers in Downtown San Francisco in a weather event that could last through the end of the week. “California is mobilizing to keep people...
Heavy Rain Expected To Cause Delays in Bay Area Transit
As the Bay Area braces for a deluge of rain that could prove deadly this week, San Francisco officials warned of transit delays. “We do expect some delays with our public transportation system in light of the heavy rains,” Mayor London Breed said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our hope is to continue to make sure our trains and our buses are running on time as much as possible, but there will be delays.”
SF Schools Stayed Open During the Storm. Was That the Right Call?
In response to this week’s storm, which caused at least three deaths, flooding and lengthy power outages, several Bay Area schools cut things short on Wednesday and closed altogether on Thursday. The South San Francisco Unified School District decided on Wednesday to close all schools on Thursday, as did...
Worried About Wednesday’s Atmospheric River? Here’s Where You Can Pick Up Sandbags
Many San Francisco stores have seen a run on sandbags as the city braces for another bout of heavy rainfall Wednesday. The almost record-breaking rainfall totals on New Year’s Eve saw widespread flooding throughout the Mission District and other low-lying neighborhoods. To learn when more supplies will arrive on...
That Body Found Floating Under the Golden Gate Bridge? It Was Synthetic
A San Francisco Fire Department rescue unfolded into a dramedy Thursday morning when the subject of the rescue turned out to be more window display material than actual human-in-distress material. The department tweeted that they were responding to a “person in life jacket in distress” under the Golden Gate Bridge....
Storm Turns Deadly, Claims 2 Victims
The atmospheric river storm pummeling the Bay Area turned deadly on Wednesday, killing a teenager in Solano County and a baby in Sonoma County. An unidentified 19-year-old resident of Fairfield died in a single-vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The road was partially flooded due to the heavy rains.
Tesla Smashes Into Rocks Below Highway 1
A Tesla carrying two adults and two children went over the side of Highway 1 near the notoriously dangerous Devil’s Slide stretch in San Mateo County on Monday morning. Cal Fire said witnesses saw the Tesla plunge hundreds of feet to the beach below and called 911. All four occupants miraculously survived, officials said.
This Proposed SF Apartment Tower Just Doubled in Height
A supersized apartment tower may be destined for San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood. According to plans filed Dec. 30, the housing project’s height would nearly double, from 250 feet to 461 feet, or 46 stories in height. The building would be located at 636 Fourth St. near...
The Pandemic Puppy Boom Ended. Now, Shelters Face Overcrowding
In lonely pandemic times, housebound San Franciscans coped with stay-at-home orders and social-distancing through puppy love: Practically everyone adopted a dog during the early months of the pandemic, and shelters across the Bay Area saw canine adoptions skyrocket in 2020. But now that pandemic restrictions have lifted and companies have...
‘Everyone Says the City Is Dead’—but SF’s Internet Radio Stations Beg To Differ
Endless repetition of the same 40 songs, no skip button, a deluge of advertisements that aren’t even tailored to your interests—terrestrial radio has a lot working against it. What’s the point of flipping through FM stations in search of new tunes when you could just pull up Spotify?...
SF Is Short Thousands of Homeless Shelter Beds as Storm Approaches
San Francisco is expanding its homeless shelter capacity this week but remains thousands of beds short, leaving many people sleeping on the street as ongoing storm weather threatens to unleash dangerous amounts of rainfall on Wednesday. The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing opened 80 winter shelter beds in December,...
