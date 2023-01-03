ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and...
KOKI FOX 23

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy