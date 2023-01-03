Read full article on original website
California is getting drenched. So why can't it save water for the drought?
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, and dumping massive amounts of water. Some California residents are watching this precious H20 wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for times when we desperately need it?. The state grapples with drought, but it's...
California braces for more storms as thousands are still without power
SAN FRANCISCO — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work
A newborn was surrendered recently to Florida's only baby box, a device that lets people give up an unwanted infant anonymously. It was the first time anyone has used the baby box since organizers placed it at an Ocala fire station over two years ago. "When we launched this box...
N.J. woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure,...
California's 'Pineapple Express' relents, with some areas starting cleanup efforts
Some areas of California are finally getting some relief Thursday evening after a massive "Pineapple Express" winter storm walloped the state's coastal and inland areas with strong winds, heavy rain and snow on Wednesday into Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, René Mendez, city manager for the Bay Area city of...
California holds its breath as an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone approach
As California is poised to absorb its third hit from an atmospheric river since Dec. 26, the National Weather Service is warning people to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and "heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides." "We anticipate that this may be...
West Virginia can keep its ban against transgender school athletes, a judge says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia's ban on transgender athletes competing in female school sports is constitutional and can remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. "I recognize that being transgender is natural and is not a choice," U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote in his decision. "But one's sex is also natural, and it dictates physical characteristics that are relevant to athletics."
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees because of "significant failures in its compliance program" that violated New York state laws. Wednesday's announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department on Financial Services comes on the heels of other actions by...
Maine lobster industry wins reprieve but environmentalists say whales will die
PORTLAND, Maine — Lobsterman Curt Brown had already logged a full day on the water by the time he pulled up to a fishing wharf just blocks from downtown Portland restaurants bustling with lunchtime diners. The 250 to 300 pounds of lobster he had hauled up from the cold...
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Sculptor Steven Weitzman has been selected to create a statue for the U.S. Capitol of Barbara Rose Johns, who as a teenager led a student strike in Virginia that helped pave the way for the dismantling of school segregation. The Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol selected the...
FBI says two men attacked Washington's electric grid in order to commit a robbery
Two men have been charged with federal crimes for attacking substations in Washington State, an act of sabotage that left thousands without power on Christmas Day. Federal agents say one of the men confessed to knocking out the power in order to commit a burglary by emptying the cash register of a local business during the power outage.
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho killings to Bryan Kohberger
Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with murder in their killings. Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in...
Tesla driver is charged with intentionally plunging his family off a California cliff
A Tesla driver has been arrested and charged with intentionally driving off a cliff in Northern California in an attempt to kill his family, law enforcement officials said. At about 10:50 a.m. local time Monday, officials received a report of a vehicle over the cliff side on Highway 1 about 20 miles south of downtown San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. Inside the white Tesla, about 250 to 300 feet down a cliff next to the Pacific Ocean, were two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, and two adults, both 41, who all survived.
