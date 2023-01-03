Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
Kait 8
Clean up underway after flood waters rush into Clay Co. homes, wash out roads
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night, many across Northeast Arkansas saw heavy rain and winds. With precipitation rates being so high, it led to some places flooding. Homes and businesses were flooded in Piggott after a ditch topped its banks, leaving dozens trapped inside their homes and vehicles. Some could not escape. Leading volunteers and first responders to spring into action.
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Kait 8
Lawrence County begins flooding cleanup
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flooding struck many in Lawrence County on Monday, and a few streets in one town are still under water. In Walnut Ridge, residents know what happens on Main Street when flash flooding occurs: The street usually becomes impassible. On Jan. 2, with the heavy rain,...
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
Kait 8
Flooding and evacuations in Region 8
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After a day full of rain and severe weather, flooding is a given. According to Captain Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department, rescues are taking place on Gavin Drive, First Street, and Stacy Drive due to flash flooding. He said that boats are being used...
Kait 8
Craighead County road blocked after semi rolls over
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday night brought traffic to a halt. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 49 just west of State Highway 226 just before 11 p.m. Jan. 3. According to ArDOT, the crash blocked all lanes...
KFVS12
Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.
MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville.
Kait 8
1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
KFVS12
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.
whiterivernow.com
Two people killed in Ravenden house fire
Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
wpsdlocal6.com
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
Kait 8
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a foggy Monday morning, the Region 8 StormTEAM wants to make sure you’re prepared for the potential of severe weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight. Our area woke up to temperatures in the 60s with fog and drizzle...
whiterivernow.com
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
