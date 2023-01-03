ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the area of Main and Jackson Streets Saturday morning for reports of a 2-car accident. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, 2 occupants were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Captain Rex...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Man hospitalized after Cabot Street hit and run

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bicyclist was hit by a car in Holyoke Thursday night. We’ve learned crashes like these have been a concern across the Baystate for the past few years. A man was hit on the corner of Cabot and Canal Street and was taken to the hospital....
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after vehicle hits Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire crews were called to Garvey Street late Thursday night after reports of a car hitting a home. According to officials, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. One person was removed from the car and taken to an area hosptial with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years. “It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officer suffers head injury after struggle with suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer is recovering after sustaining a head injury during a struggle with a man on Thursday night in Holyoke. According to officials, officers responded to 72 Essex Street around 9 p.m. for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester police warn residents of increase in car break-ins

Worcester police are warning residents to be cautious after an increase in car break-ins in the area around Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler streets. The police posted to their social media accounts Thursday reminding resident to take preventative measures including: locking their car doors, removing or hiding any valuables, securing their property, completely closing their windows, parking in well-lit areas, avoiding parking between large vehicles, installing an audible alarms and parking in attended lots.
WORCESTER, MA

