Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the area of Main and Jackson Streets Saturday morning for reports of a 2-car accident. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, 2 occupants were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Captain Rex...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to Longmeadow house fire, propane tanks believed to have started blaze
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that engulfed a garage on Dunn Street in Longmeadow. According to Fire Chief John Dearborn of the Longmeadow Fire Department, crews responded just after 8:00 p.m. Two propane tanks found in the garage are believed to have started the fire.
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
westernmassnews.com
Man hospitalized after Cabot Street hit and run
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bicyclist was hit by a car in Holyoke Thursday night. We’ve learned crashes like these have been a concern across the Baystate for the past few years. A man was hit on the corner of Cabot and Canal Street and was taken to the hospital....
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after vehicle hits Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire crews were called to Garvey Street late Thursday night after reports of a car hitting a home. According to officials, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. One person was removed from the car and taken to an area hosptial with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright...
westernmassnews.com
Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years. “It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
Springfield man arrested on Main Street for allegedly shooting gun
A suspect was arrested in connection with shooting a firearm on Main Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Officer suffers head injury after struggle with suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer is recovering after sustaining a head injury during a struggle with a man on Thursday night in Holyoke. According to officials, officers responded to 72 Essex Street around 9 p.m. for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers...
Bicyclist injured after hit and run accident in Holyoke
Holyoke police are investigating a hit and run accident at the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets Thursday.
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
Hunter cited for baiting deer in Hampshire County
Massachusetts Environmental Police have cited a man for baiting deer in Plainfield.
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
Worcester police warn residents of increase in car break-ins
Worcester police are warning residents to be cautious after an increase in car break-ins in the area around Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler streets. The police posted to their social media accounts Thursday reminding resident to take preventative measures including: locking their car doors, removing or hiding any valuables, securing their property, completely closing their windows, parking in well-lit areas, avoiding parking between large vehicles, installing an audible alarms and parking in attended lots.
Comments / 1