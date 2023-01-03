ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing

By Jamie Lucke
Kentucky Lantern
Kentucky Lantern
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kD3g_0k1hw85700

A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to create an emergency affordable housing fund to replace and repair housing damaged in last summer's flood. This photo is of Jackson, the Breathitt County seat, on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall.

In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable are rotting and molding and becoming unsalvageable while awaiting repair, even as Kentucky’s “rainy day fund,” formally known as the Budget Reserve Trust Fund, is projected to reach an unheard-of almost $4 billion by June .

Groups supporting an affordable housing plan:

Advocacy Action Network
Beattyville Housing and Development Corp.
Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency
Coalition for the Homeless
Christian Appalachian Project
COAP
Community Ventures Corporation
EKCEP
Frontier Housing
Gateway Homeless Coalition
HOMES Inc.
Housing Development Alliance
Housing Partnership Inc.
Highlands Housing Corporation
KCEOC Community Action Partnership
Kentucky Affordable Housing Coalition
Kentucky Center for Economic Policy
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity
Kentucky River Community Care
Kentucky River Foothills Development Council
Kentucky Voices for Health
Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund
Louisville Urban League
New Directions Housing Corporation
Partnership Housing
People’s Self-Help Housing
REBOUND
Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County

It’s a rainy day, indeed, for Kentucky places that see no future in their forecasts without a big burst of housing construction.

The revenue surplus — common among states, at least temporarily — was fueled by federal stimulus spending that propped up the economy during the pandemic and also by currently high inflation. In other words, much of the surplus will not recur in future state budgets.

It’s hard to imagine a better use for one-time money than investing in solid, energy-efficient homes for Kentuckians.

Even before tornadoes and floods wiped out thousands of homes on both ends of the state, Kentucky suffered a shortage of almost 79,000 affordable housing units, according to an analysis of data from the American Community Survey for 2016-2020.

The private market will not fix this housing shortage. Neither will another cut in the state income tax that some Republicans are eager to enact.

We can save for another day the debate over supply-side economics, AKA “trickle-down.” I grant you the appeal of leaving more money in private pockets as a means to stimulate economic growth, even if the evidence is thin.

I’m guessing we can all agree, however, that money saved from income tax cuts won’t be invested in building rental housing or helping residents become homeowners in places like Jackson or Mayfield. The affordable housing field is dominated by nonprofits (as in, no profit) for a reason.

Action by the legislature earlier this year reduced the state income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% effective Jan. 1, a cut not even close to fully offset by the expansion of the sales tax to 35 additional services, also effective Jan. 1.

Some Republicans are pushing for another cut, to 4%, in this session, which would cost Kentucky a cumulative $1.2 billion a year by 2025; that’s more than 8% of the General Fund and more than the legislature appropriates for all of higher education.

Lowering income taxes disproportionately benefits higher earners. Cutting the income tax rate again might free up money that boosts employment at Bluegrass restaurants or buys deluxe vacations, but it won’t do much, if anything, for the small towns and rural counties that are most desperate for jobs.

Housing construction and repair, on the other hand, would bring work to places — urban and rural — where jobs are needed most. Investing in housing would boost local economies in communities that were struggling to survive, even before unprecedented floods and tornadoes walloped them.

The Kentucky coalition’s proposal, endorsed by more than two dozen organizations, is designed not to duplicate funding  from the federal government or other sources, but to fill funding gaps, while providing much-needed flexibility to respond to local needs.

Kentucky’s legislature, like others in the South, traditionally has not made direct appropriations for affordable housing, but changing circumstances now demand it, says Adrienne Bush, executive director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky .

“Yes, the state does have a role,” she told me.

Her advice to lawmakers: “Look at your constituents. The housing market is leaving them behind. That was before the disaster.”

Here’s what the coalition is proposing:

  • In addition to $150 million this year, another $150 million next year to establish an Affordable Housing Emergency Action Recovery Trust Fund, dubbed AHEART. The fund would  hasten repair or replacement of thousands of flood-damaged homes while creating “an infrastructure to respond to the next climate disaster,” said Bush.
  • Next year, when the legislature adopts a new state budget, Kentucky’s existing Affordable Housing Trust Fund overseen by the Kentucky Housing Corp. would get about $115 million. The existing trust fund helps pay for home repairs and gap financing for nonprofit developers. The coalition proposes using $70 million in new money to rehabilitate vacant and abandoned houses to make them livable.
  • Finally, the coalition proposes doubling the deed transfer tax, paid each time a residential mortgage is recorded with a county clerk, from $6 to $12. That tax goes into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and now generates $4 million to $6 million a year. With the proposed change it would generate $10 million to $12 million annually for affordable housing.

The legislature in a special session in August approved $213 million for flood relief but rejected Sen. Brandon Smith’s funding proposal for housing.

At the time, several powerful lawmakers said they would be willing to look at long-term housing during the regular session convening Tuesday. Here’s hoping they do. Not opening the budget in a non-budget year would be a lame excuse to again do nothing in response to Kentucky’s housing emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7ljN_0k1hw85700

Record floods struck parts of Kentucky in July. Bays Street in Jackson, the Breathitt County seat, was one of many places under water on July 28. Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images

The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern .

Comments / 8

Marshall Lyons
5d ago

why ? The Biden administration would find a reason since it was built with relief money to fill them.with illegals instead of Kentukians that really need housing.

Reply(1)
6
Michelle conn
5d ago

the money will go in politicians pockets just like the other 800million Kentucky has got and will get from the drug companies which will never go to help people that need it!!!?

Reply
2
Related
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

$1.3 million in donations will bring expansion, study of substance use recovery program

FRANKFORT –Volunteers of America Mid-States on Friday announced an expansion of its substance abuse recovery program and a long term study to look at its effects and success thanks to $1.3 million in donations.  The five-year study is being called Project Strong. Through it, researchers will follow graduates of the Freedom House program for five […] The post $1.3 million in donations will bring expansion, study of substance use recovery program appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections.  No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/6

Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including photography, personal trainers and cosmetics. New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Senate unanimously approves legislative investigation of juvenile detention violence

FRANKFORT — Democrats pushed back against Republican criticism of the Beshear administration as the state Senate on Friday unanimously approved creation of a workgroup to investigate violence and dangerous working conditions in Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, sponsor of the resolution to create the 12-member workgroup, said the detention system, which […] The post Senate unanimously approves legislative investigation of juvenile detention violence appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’

Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House

FRANKFORT — A bill that would continue to cut the income tax in Kentucky, a top Republican priority, sailed out of the House on a party-line 79-19 vote Thursday afternoon. The vote, which was followed by applause on the floor, took place on the third day of the session and about six hours after House […] The post Income tax cut, a GOP priority, sails out of Kentucky House appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
rmef.org

Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate

Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Lantern

Frankfort, KY
288
Followers
70
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kentucky Lantern is an independent, nonpartisan, free news service. We’re based in Frankfort a short walk from the Capitol, but all of Kentucky is our beat. We focus on how decisions made in the marble halls of power ripple through the lives of Kentuckians. We bring attention to injustices and hold institutions and officials accountable. We tell the stories of Kentuckians who are making a difference and shine a light on what’s working. Our journalism is aimed at building a fairer, healthier Kentucky for all. The Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit, coast-to-coast network of journalists that works to fill gaps in state government reporting caused by the declining numbers of state and local journalists.

 https://kentuckylantern.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy