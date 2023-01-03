Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
Did The Bengals Get Shafted By The NFL?
Today on The Odd Couple, Rob Parker and Ephraim Salaam discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and what lies ahead of them heading into the postseason. Rob and Ephraim explain to you whether or not the Bengals got shafted by the NFL. Rob Parker: “The NFL said all the right things at...
Why Bengals Are 'Livid' With NFL This Weekend
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly very unhappy with the NFL right now. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Zac Taylor and the Bengals organization are "livid" about the league's new playoff scenario's after this week's cancellation, saying they believe decision penalizes their team and rewards the division rival Ravens. According to Schefter:
CBS Sports
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game and will now vote to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night and the league will now be voting on the possibility of implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs. The NFL decided to call off the game because the cancellation won't have any...
NFL cancels Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be rescheduled for a later date. USA Today NFL and Olympic Sports reporter Tyler Dragon joins to discuss the schedule and NFL playoff implications heading into Week 18.
Bengals OL Alex Cappa carted to locker room after injury
The Cincinnati Bengals lost starting right guard Alex Cappa to injury during Sunday’s season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Cappa went down in the third quarter and needed the help of trainers to leave the field. A player rolled up on his left leg in a bad-looking injury mid-play.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: NFL Announces Cancellation of Bills-Bengals Game and Reveals AFC Title Game on Potential Neutral Site
The Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be canceled, the NFL announced Thursday night. The game was suspended in the first quarter on Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrested. “This has been a very difficult week,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said...
