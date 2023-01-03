ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update

No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so.  Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Did The Bengals Get Shafted By The NFL?

Today on The Odd Couple, Rob Parker and Ephraim Salaam discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and what lies ahead of them heading into the postseason. Rob and Ephraim explain to you whether or not the Bengals got shafted by the NFL. Rob Parker: “The NFL said all the right things at...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Why Bengals Are 'Livid' With NFL This Weekend

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly very unhappy with the NFL right now. Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Zac Taylor and the Bengals organization are "livid" about the league's new playoff scenario's after this week's cancellation, saying they believe decision penalizes their team and rewards the division rival Ravens. According to Schefter:
