Portland, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Maine high school skiing season off to rough start

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
'Concerned, but hopeful': Maine business hoping for snow

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it's not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. Concerned, but hopeful. That's what Matt Sebasteanski...
Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm

Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
Gov. Mills inauguration to be held Wednesday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will be sworn in for a second term during her inauguration ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday. She was re-elected in November, beating out Republican challenger, former Governor Paul LePage by a big margin. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. The...
New urgent care facility for pets opens in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) – A new urgent care option has opened for pets in greater Portland. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic is open in Freeport. It's the company's second location in Maine and third in New England, with the others in Portland and Massachusetts. The company says it's about bridging...
Maine's minimum wage hike takes effect

Thousands of Maine workers are getting a pay raise as the state's minimum wage increases with the new year. The extra $1.05 an hour is an 8-percent pay raise for hourly workers making minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is well below the poverty...
Lewiston mayor claims some city council members are trying to silence him

LEWISTON (WGME) – The Lewiston mayor says some members of the city council are trying to silence him. Tuesday night, city leaders discussed an amendment to the city’s rules that could affect his participation in council debates. The amendment would require the presiding officer, Mayor Carl Sheline, to...
Whitefield man arrested after overnight standoff with police

WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man has been arrested after an armed standoff that lasted over 15 hours. 42-year-old Jacob R. Walmer of Whitefield was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Tactical Team shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. The standoff began Sunday evening when police were called...
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire

GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
