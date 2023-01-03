Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
WPFO
Maine hotel named in Vogue's list of 'The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023'
A new hotel set to open in Portland’s West End this summer was named in Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story...
WPFO
Maine high school skiing season off to rough start
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
WPFO
'Pizza with Potential': Restaurants team up to help address food insecurity in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers are helping Mainers put food on the table. According to Full Plates Full Potential, as many as 1 in 5 kids in Maine have food insecurity. That's why groups like Full Plates Full Potential and Brickyard Hollow are teaming up for "Pizza with Potential, a fundraiser fighting childhood hunger and food insecurity.
WPFO
'Concerned, but hopeful': Maine business hoping for snow
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it's not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. Concerned, but hopeful. That's what Matt Sebasteanski...
WPFO
Resolutions ranging from local to global for Mainers this new year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With the new year comes new goals and aspirations for many. Folks in downtown Portland had New Year’s resolutions ranging from changes in daily habits to changing the world.
WPFO
Maine middle school basketball team for deaf/hard of hearing breaks barriers on court
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Maine students broke barriers on the court Wednesday. For the first time since 2017, the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf has assembled a basketball team. Enrollment in the school has increased in recent years, and...
WPFO
'It's just such a tragedy:' Police look for answers after Wells teen charged in NYC attack
PORTLAND (WGME) – A man from Wells charged in the New Year's Eve machete attack on New York City police officers remains hospitalized and under guard Tuesday. The arraignment for 19-year-old Trevor Bickford was postponed Tuesday, as he remains in Bellview Hospital in New York City. A hospital arraignment...
WPFO
Good Samaritans help climber after he was hit in head by falling ice
HART’S LOCATION, NH (WGME) – Good Samaritans came to the aid of an ice climber who had been hit in the head by falling ice in Hart’s Location, New Hampshire, over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game say 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, New Hampshire, had...
WPFO
Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm
Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
WPFO
Gov. Mills inauguration to be held Wednesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will be sworn in for a second term during her inauguration ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday. She was re-elected in November, beating out Republican challenger, former Governor Paul LePage by a big margin. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. The...
WPFO
New urgent care facility for pets opens in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) – A new urgent care option has opened for pets in greater Portland. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic is open in Freeport. It's the company's second location in Maine and third in New England, with the others in Portland and Massachusetts. The company says it's about bridging...
WPFO
Maine's minimum wage hike takes effect
Thousands of Maine workers are getting a pay raise as the state's minimum wage increases with the new year. The extra $1.05 an hour is an 8-percent pay raise for hourly workers making minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is well below the poverty...
WPFO
Wells man charged in NYE police attack as investigation into possible motive continues
WELLS, Maine (WGME) -- A 19-year-old from Wells is facing multiple charges after he's accused of attacking members of the New York Police Department with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Trevor Bickford faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault in relation to...
WPFO
Lewiston mayor claims some city council members are trying to silence him
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Lewiston mayor says some members of the city council are trying to silence him. Tuesday night, city leaders discussed an amendment to the city’s rules that could affect his participation in council debates. The amendment would require the presiding officer, Mayor Carl Sheline, to...
WPFO
Portland School Board appoints assistant superintendents as interim co-superintendents
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Board of Public Education voted Tuesday to appoint the two assistant superintendents as interim co-superintendents. A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools says it was a unanimous vote to select Melea Nalli and Aaron Townsend to serve until a new superintendent is chosen by June. The...
WPFO
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WPFO
Whitefield man arrested after overnight standoff with police
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A Maine man has been arrested after an armed standoff that lasted over 15 hours. 42-year-old Jacob R. Walmer of Whitefield was taken into custody by the Maine State Police Tactical Team shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. The standoff began Sunday evening when police were called...
WPFO
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
WPFO
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WPFO
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
Comments / 0