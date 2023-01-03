Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Cellphone Data Shows Idaho Suspect in Crime Scene Area Around Time of Attack: Affidavit
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife sheath recovered...
NBC Miami
Cooler Weather Arrives in South Florida Starting Friday, Continuing Into Weekend
South Florida will be feeling much cooler starting Friday thanks to the arrival of the latest front moving through the area. Our next front is pushing across South Florida Friday morning and conditions are already feeling pretty pleasant out there. Most of us are seeing mid-60s and much lower humidity.
Comments / 0