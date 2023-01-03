Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition softwareWayness TammNew York City, NY
News 12
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault. William Ray, 42, is accused of holding up the Investors Bank on Route 70 on Dec. 22 of last year. A release from the Camden County prosecutor...
Dog rescued from hoarder home in Brick reunites with shelter that first took her in
Chrissy the collie’s story goes back to the year 2017 when she first escaped her adoptive family
News 12
Caught on camera: Suspects wanted for robbing cars from Toms River homes
Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing two cars in Toms River. Ring video from a home on Brentwood Avenue shows masked suspects enter the house through an unlocked front door. Once inside, the suspects found the keys to a Range Rover and drove away with the vehicle. Police...
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for stealing bag with $300,000 from Brinks truck in Sunset Park
The NYPD says a Brinks security truck was parked in front of the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue, ready to bring money bags inside.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
Kearney restaurant gets new lease on life amid changing demographics
Kearny was once famous for fish and chips thanks to restaurants like The Thistle and The Argyle.
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
Over $1 million worth of fentanyl found inside diaper box in the Bronx
Authorities arrested Sergio Velasquez in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Broadway back on Dec. 27 and seized the large supply of fentanyl.
Saying goodbye to Flemington’s Liberty Village – the nation’s first large-scale outlet mall
Liberty Village – the nation’s first large-scale outlet mall - will be closing down.
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
Officials: Woman suffers severe burns in Newark fire
The Red Cross is assisting three families who are now displaced.
Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run
Stamford police say they have charged Michael Talbot with multiple counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence and evading responsibility.
Detectives: Elmont after-school director arrested for sex-related crimes with 10-year-old girl
According to detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends the after-school program and was also present at Butler’s home for child care at 81 Rockmart Ave. in Elmont.
News 12
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn
Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso. Police sources say the...
At least 3 hospitalized after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Bethpage
A witness told News 12 Long Island that an elderly person was driving a black Nissan and was attempting to make a left turn but was startled by a car horn.
News 12
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Newark police release surveillance video of Christmas Eve armed robbery
The video shows the two masked men walking into the Domino's Pizza on Springfield Avenue before one of them pulled out a gun.
Yonkers man pleads guilty for role in 2012 murder of Bronx woman
As a part of his plea agreement, Torres was promised a sentence of six months of shock probation at the Westchester County Jail when he is sentenced in April.
