ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Fort Myers

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xc4V_0k1humBE00
Courtesy of: verdine_white on Instagram

[AP] — Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in the Grammy-winning ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67.

Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist, and bass player for the band, posted Sunday on his Instagram account that his younger brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White, had died. He didn’t say how or where his brother died.

Earth, Wind & Fire began in 1970 under the leadership of Maurice White, who created a band that could combine elements of jazz, funk, R&B, soul, dance, pop and rock, and celebrated African musicianship and spiritualism. Driven by their horn section, the Phenix Horns, and a reputation for energetic and bombastic live performances, the group’s popularity grew after they moved to Columbia Records, which was then under the leadership of Clive Davis.

Fred White was already an accomplished drummer, playing for Donny Hathaway before he joined Earth, Wind & Fire in the mid-1970s. Paired alongside drummer and percussionist Ralph Johnson, the band’s rhythm section was tight and upbeat and set the stage for songs like “Boogie Wonderland” and “September” to become instant favorites, the Associated Press reported.

Verdine White called his brother Fred a gifted child musician “with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!” Fred White remained with the band until 1983.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!” wrote White.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67

Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
soultracks.com

George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies

(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled

Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed

Further details have been uncovered regarding the tragic passing of long-time General Hospital star, Sonya Eddy. TMZ has reported that after an ordinary surgical procedure on December 9th, Eddy contracted a severe infection which quickly began to spiral out of control. She was readmitted to the hospital and placed on life support shortly thereafter–but sadly passed away this past Monday night. She was 55 years old.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy