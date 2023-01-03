Read full article on original website
Related
knau.org
Hobbs sworn in, pledges to find common ground amid divided government
Arizona’s newly elected statewide officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs took their public oaths of office Thursday. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes were also sworn in by Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel during a ceremony in Phoenix at the state Capitol.
knau.org
Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75
Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona’s landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law, has died. Pearce’s family said on social media that he died Thursday at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after falling ill. Pearce...
knau.org
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One settles water claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile stretch of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Another gives the Colorado River Indian...
Comments / 2