Arizona State

knau.org

Hobbs sworn in, pledges to find common ground amid divided government

Arizona’s newly elected statewide officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs took their public oaths of office Thursday. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes were also sworn in by Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel during a ceremony in Phoenix at the state Capitol.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona’s landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law, has died. Pearce’s family said on social media that he died Thursday at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after falling ill. Pearce...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One settles water claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile stretch of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Another gives the Colorado River Indian...
ARIZONA STATE

