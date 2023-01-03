Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lily!

Today we welcomed Lily to the studio.

This 4-year-old Rottweiler is looking for a strong-willed friend, looking for adventure and snuggles!

FOX 17

She comes to the Fox 17 Morning News Crew from Michele's Rescue . She does well with other dogs, but no cats or small children.

Lily is looking for someone an experienced Rottweiler owner to go swimming with, play with toys, and snuggle on the sofa.

99% of the time I'm a perfect angel but 1% I like to be a stubborn rotty.

If you're interested in meeting Lily or any of the other wonderful potential pets at Michele's Rescue— head to their website for more info!