ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lily!

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Uo6W_0k1htwnT00

Today we welcomed Lily to the studio.

This 4-year-old Rottweiler is looking for a strong-willed friend, looking for adventure and snuggles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIAP3_0k1htwnT00 FOX 17

She comes to the Fox 17 Morning News Crew from Michele's Rescue . She does well with other dogs, but no cats or small children.

Lily is looking for someone an experienced Rottweiler owner to go swimming with, play with toys, and snuggle on the sofa.

99% of the time I'm a perfect angel but 1% I like to be a stubborn rotty.
Lily https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veySi_0k1htwnT00

If you're interested in meeting Lily or any of the other wonderful potential pets at Michele's Rescue— head to their website for more info!

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy