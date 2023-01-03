Teen suspect in New Year's Day shooting arrested: sheriff's office

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenage suspect in a fatal New Year’s Day shooting has been arrested, according to a Facebook post from the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Jan. 2.

Deputies responded to the shooting , which occurred at a New Year's party on Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester, just after 1 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound. Another man on the scene had a gunshot wound and was taken to the Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and discharged.

After investigating and speaking with witnesses, police identified the teenage suspect. They charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and he is expected to face additional charges, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Heywood.

Family of victim Tyler Heywood, victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting.

Heywood’s aunt spoke to News 3 about the loss of her nephew.

“It’s a rough time for everyone,” she said. “To have such a young life and the type of person that Tyler was – is very loving, very caring, wouldn’t hurt anyone – a life to be taken away by a 15-year-old with a gun.”

The sheriff’s office said more details will be shared soon.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.