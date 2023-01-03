Read full article on original website
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
13 new restaurants in Montgomery County have been cited as recommendable by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves...
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas
Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Conshohocken Artists Create Butter Sculpture for American Dairy Association Farm Show
Two Conshohocken artists worked on this butter sculpture, themed “Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come.”. Two Conshohocken artists have created an intricate, large-scale butter sculpture for the American Dairy Association North East Farm Show. The news was reported via press release to Markets Insider. The artwork,...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
Cheltenham Artisan Restores Horn & Hardart Stained-Glass Window on Display in Chestnut Hill
The salvaged stained glass window from the Philadelphia Horn & Hardart at 16th and Chestnut Streets. It is now on display in Chestnut Hill. Chandler Coleman, who owns Cathedral Stained Glass Studio in Cheltenham, helped restore a Horn & Hardart stained-glass window by D’Ascenzo Studio. The piece is now being offered for $1.2 million at Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts in New York City, writes Kevin Riordan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two Montgomery County Businesses Recognized as 2023 Startups to Watch
PHL Inno, an offshoot publication of the Philadelphia Business Journal, has compiled its 2023 list of startups to watch. Two Montgomery County firms caught the eye of Ryan Mulligan, earning their way to recognition. Despite the 2022 economy and its ongoing unsteadiness, several area entities weathered the ups and downs...
Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory
Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Philadelphia region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
50 Years Ago, Bruce Springsteen Played a Bryn Mawr Coffeehouse as Debut Album Quietly Went on Sale
Springsteen performing "Rosalita," much as he did at Bryn Mawr's The Main Point 50 years ago.Photo byYouTube. Jan. 5, 1973, was a big day for singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. But at the time, he didn’t quite know it then. Jay Lustig explained for NJ Arts.
Commissioner Val Arkoosh to COVID-Affected Montco Businesses: Federal Wallet Remains Open
Montgomery County businesses continuing to struggle with pandemic-related setbacks can still receive grants from the American Rescue Plan. In a recent Montgomery County Commissioners meeting, chair Val Arkoosh announced that federal funds from the American Rescue Plan are still on the table. Gregory Purcell, WFMZ 69 News, reported the continued availability of recovery dollars for COVID-affected Montco businesses.
Esquire: 70-Hour 2019 National Dog Show in Oaks Precipitated Anger, Chaos, and Disappointment
Using last week’s National Dog Show held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Esquire Magazine provides a behind-the-scene look at “the wild microcosm that is competitive dog showing.” Image via WHYY.org. Many dog handlers were shocked when an unexpected winner was announced at the 2019...
Pottstown Entertainment Scene Hibernating This Winter? That’s a Laugh
The N-Crowd, appearing at Steel River Playhouse for one night only, Jan. 7. Fans will want to hop on this sharp-witted, unpredictable, no-holds-barred opportunity, as the presentation is only one night, Jan. 7, at 8 PM. The N-Crowd has a long history — starting in 2005 — of excelling at...
Bryn Mawr Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs
Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back in October 2021, when he was co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Candy Digital had produced NFTs for Major...
Ice? Snow? Good to Go! Montgomery County’s Winter Activities Beckon
Spring Mountain Adventures, Schwenksville, is one of several Montgomery County sites with plenty of winter activities. Valley Forge and Montgomery County offer a vast array of winter activities for all ages. Visit state parks for sledding or cross-country skiing, or head to popular attractions like Spring Mountain Adventures, where a skating rink and ski slopes await.
Pottstown Residents Dive Enthusiastically into 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
More than 150 participants braved the cool water at the 2023 polar bear plunge in Pottstown. Pottstown’s 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Riverfront Park drew a record number of participants willing to get the year off to a bracing start. But as Evan Brandt noted in The Reporter, the air temp was at least moderately comfortable, even if the water was not.
