Ashley M. Slayton is the Audience Development Editor for The Dallas Morning News where she manages a team of award-winning journalists dedicated to engaging with and developing stronger relationships with the News’ audience. Previously she served as Digital Content Manager and Producer for KLTV 7/KTRE-TV, Page Designer and Reporter for Longview News-Journal. She also gained valuable experience D. Magazine, BET, Daily American, Houston Magazine and Freedom Forum Diversity Institute. A graduate of Prairie View A&M University where she was in Sigma Tau Theta Mass Communications Fraternity and worked on The Panther student newspaper.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO