Cedar Hill, TX

Superb Woman: Ashley M. Slayton

Ashley M. Slayton is the Audience Development Editor for The Dallas Morning News where she manages a team of award-winning journalists dedicated to engaging with and developing stronger relationships with the News’ audience. Previously she served as Digital Content Manager and Producer for KLTV 7/KTRE-TV, Page Designer and Reporter for Longview News-Journal. She also gained valuable experience D. Magazine, BET, Daily American, Houston Magazine and Freedom Forum Diversity Institute. A graduate of Prairie View A&M University where she was in Sigma Tau Theta Mass Communications Fraternity and worked on The Panther student newspaper.
DALLAS, TX
Black Business Spotlight: Chef Cynthia Eats

Chef Cynthia finds all things vegan. Nevels is the founder and head creative chef for one of the most popular vegan mobile food and catering companies in Texas. Soulgood food truck, known for its healthy and mission-driven meat-free dishes, was awarded the best food truck in Dallas by the Dallas Observer in 2018. Nevels’ mission is to save the planet, its people and animals one plate at a time.
DALLAS, TX
Pamela Odom

Pamela Rene Odom passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 in Ennis, Texas at the age of 71. She was born April 6, 1952 to the late Bennie Mae Odom-Johnson. Pamela was united with Warren UMC and Ezell Chapel CME churches at an early age. She also attended St. Luke Community UMC under the leadership of Rev. Zan Holmes.
ENNIS, TX
Ida B Jones

Ida Bea Jones, born Mary Francis Ashley, on July 20, 1954, in Dallas County, was the daughter of the late Elder Johnny Burnett Jackson, Sr. and Annette Ashley, who preceded her in death. Ida was the older sister of Johnny Burnett Jackson, Jr., and Charles Ray Jackson. Ida was raised...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Superb Woman: Temeckia Derrough

Temeckia Derrough is a community leader, committed to service. You see Temeckia out and about trying to make things better, because she believes in lifting as she climbs and supports her community. Temeckia is the Dallas District 7 Environmental Commissioner. A Sales Associate at Amazon Web Services and she’s been a community volunteer at Joppa Freedman’s Town Association.
DALLAS, TX

