Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station

A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Towson teen

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident

BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old boy was shot dead four others were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department released a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene. A gun can be seen in the hand of one of the suspects. The shooting took place outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in the area of the Popeye’s and Rita’s stores. Two suspects emerged to fire approximately 20 shots at the group of high school students. Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed in the shooting. Anyone knowing the identity The post Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore

A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5ny.com

Maryland man sentenced for murder of mother in 40-year-old cold case

MARYLAND - A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a mother of four in a 40-year-old cold case. Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., 64, of Laurel, was sentenced Thursday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt after he entered an Alford plea on July 12, 2022, to a charge of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved kidnapping case of Laney Lee McGadney, 28, back in 1982, authorities said.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police

Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore

A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports. Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
erienewsnow.com

Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting. Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Senseless crime': Family pleads for justice after 16-year-old killed near Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- Family members of Deanta Dorsey prayed for strength at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Thursday, one day after the 16-year-old was killed there.Dorsey is one of five Edmondson-Westside High School students shot in the middle of the day Wednesday."We are hurt with this senseless crime that has happened yesterday—not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Police Make an Arrest for the Abudction of a Girl

A 36-year-old woman, named Jessica Onwudlachi is under arrest and charged with abducting a girl from a home at the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie. Officers learned that the girl was allegedly taken by a relative who was possibly experiencing some type of psychosis. The relative, on Tuesday morning, made statements in reference to leaving the country. Anne Arundel Police credit the officer for coordinating with other police agencies, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT), for locating the suspect and child at 1:00 pm that same day.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Dundalk girl

DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk girl. Alexis Faith Riggins, 11, is 4’11” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a light blue hoodie, black leggings, and purple Crocs. Anyone...
DUNDALK, MD

