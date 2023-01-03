Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO