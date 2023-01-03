Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Stanley J. Shoppell
Stanley J. Shoppell, 64, of Middletown, RI unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 28, 1958, to Catherine E. (Hegarty) and Samuel J. Shoppell, Jr. Stanley graduated from Rogers High School. He worked as an exceptional contractor and craftsman for several companies in Rhode Island. Stanley helped in the construction of numerous buildings and private residences, as he would love to point out as you drove around with him. To name a few, Newport Hospital, J.H. Gaudet Middle School, and the Warwick Mall.
nrinow.news
Bella the ‘sister’ to many
Bella, a resident of North Smithfield who was adopted at four months old, is our Newshound of the Week. Each week, we feature a northern Rhode Island dog as the NRI NOW Newshound… with a bit of doggone good information. This newshound has been an amazing sister to close...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23
Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket family thanks firefighters after Christmas gift rescued from gutter
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket firefighters are being thanked by their community after they helped remove a Christmas gift that was lodged in a gutter on Thursday. Edward Schaier, 11, received a drone for Christmas, and has been playing with it with his sister and neighbors for weeks. “I...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk’s Hurley Middle School Raises Money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Memory of Dr. Kevin Hurley and Assistant Principal Alan Thivierge
Seekonk -- Superintendent Rich Drolet and Principal Alexis Bouchard are pleased to share that the Hurley Middle School has raised $815 through numerous fundraising efforts for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. To raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hurley Middle School hosted three events: its Pink Out Day,...
johnstonsunrise.net
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy
Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
rinewstoday.com
Mastery Martial Arts donates 1,200 toys to children in need
Mastery Martial Arts students, family members, and instructors held a toy drive and participated in Wreaths Across America as a part of a volunteer initiative this holiday season. Mastery collected more than 1,200 toys for children in need across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Donation bins were placed in all...
communityadvocate.com
Ashley Wardle, 30, of Northborough
– Ashley Paige Wardle, 30, of Northborough, MA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester after fighting one last battle, surrounded by her loving family. Ashley was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Robert C. Wardle IV and Johanna L. (Koenig)...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Pawtucket
Searching For the pretty hotel total list in the Pawtucket local area, you are in the correct location. I’m going to share about some list hotel that are basically located in the Pawtucket. Also, a directional link from your location, and details area, Website Home info, avg internet users...
independentri.com
For local police departments, declining recruitment numbers cause for concern
Imagine calling your local police department for an emergency and the dispatcher responds that the arrival of an officer could take a while because of a staff shortage. Businesses are already uttering those words. Further difficulty recruiting police officers could sound that alarm, say some in law enforcement, if staffing continues to plummet due to officers retiring or leaving, and there’s no one to fill their jobs.
whatsupnewp.com
Things to do this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 6 – 8
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County. 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For more events and...
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
whatsupnewp.com
Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett
With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
whatsupnewp.com
Gerry Goldstein: In this work, the nickname’s a calling-card
News outlets recently noted the death in prison of one-time Patriarca Family crime boss Francis Salemme, better known in La Cosa Nostra circles as “Cadillac Frank.”. One might think the nickname derived from a love of those high-end cars, but urban legend says otherwise, asserting that when he once worked at a Boston auto body shop he specialized in getting damaged Cadillacs back on the road.
whatsupnewp.com
RI VegFest returns to WaterFire Arts Center for plant-based celebration
RI VegFest, the Ocean State’s only fully vegan festival, will return to the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on February 4th and 5th, 2023. The two-day event will feature over 85 local and national vegan and vegan-friendly brands from 10 different states. Attendees will be able to shop for vegan products, eat, drink, and sample vegan food and beverages, and learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle from non-profit organizations.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
ABC6.com
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
