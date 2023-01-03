Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Joshimath: Panic in India's Uttarakhand town over large cracks in homes
Residents of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand state are demanding evacuation and rehabilitation after large cracks appeared in their homes. On Thursday, officials stopped several construction projects after thousands of protesters blocked a national highway in the Himalayan state. The state's chief minister is holding a high-level meeting on Friday to...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said. Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January. His family...
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
China Covid: Young people self-infect as fears for elderly grow
When Mr Chen's 85-year-old father fell ill with Covid in December, it was impossible to get an ambulance or see a doctor. They went to Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, where they were told to either try other hospitals or sit in the corridor with an IV drip. "There was no...
Drug driving on the rise as police reveal hundreds of festive arrests
More than 550 people have been arrested in West and North Yorkshire as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving. In West Yorkshire police made 271 arrests for drink driving and 168 for drug driving. Over the border in North Yorkshire officers made 73 alcohol-related arrests and 40...
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
Nigerian schools: Flogged for speaking my mother tongue
Nigeria says it wants primary school teachers to conduct lessons in local languages instead of English, which is currently used. But how practical is that in a country where more than 600 different tongues are spoken?. Kareem Abiodun Habeebullah, whose mother tongue is Yoruba, was just a secondary school student...
Prince Harry makes sensational claims in memoir Spare
A stream of sensational claims and accusations from Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, have been leaked. The book outlines grievances and bitterness in the Royal Family, such as a claim he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla. But one of the most striking claims from Harry, first...
Essex couple's £100k stolen car found in Tilbury en route to Africa
Anthony and Danielle Wilson awoke at their Essex home to find their Range Rover had vanished. The vehicle was later found loaded on a container at a UK port bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa. The Wilsons' experience, police warn, is becoming increasingly common. It took...
