Read full article on original website
Related
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead
A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Woman denies murdering mother, 35, whose 'badly decomposed' body was found on her child's bunk bed
A pregnant woman denied murdering a 35-year-old mother in her own home whose 'badly decomposed' body was found on her child's bunk bed. Ashana Studholme, 37, denied murder and preventing a lawful burial when she appeared at the Old Bailey today Tuesday, December, 20.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
'It's too much:' Mom describes 4-year-old daughter's trauma after dog attack in New Jersey
The mother had just arrived at a home on Voorhees Street and was taking her daughter out of a car seat when a brown-haired pitbull attacked them.
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced this week when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released. The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he...
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
Comments / 0