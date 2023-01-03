Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Bonk Inu Developers Burn All Their Team Tokens as Solana Ecosystem Frenzy Continues
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind Solana-based memecoin project Bonk Inu (BONK) burned over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply, earlier on Friday,blockchain data shows. The move claimed to have effectively burned all tokens earmarked for developers of the project.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: On-Chain Data Shows Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Turning Profits
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On-chain indicators show that short-term bitcoin holders are turning slight profits, but long-term holders are continuing to sell at a loss. The Short Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (STH-SOPR) and Long Term Holder...
CoinDesk
The Fed Is Scared of Stock Market Animal Spirits
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In today's episode, NLW looks at the macro landscape that will set the tone for the markets in 2023. According to the minutes of the December Federal Open Markets Committee Meeting, released on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is concerned about investor enthusiasm regarding a theoretical future pivot undermining monetary policy tightening.
CoinDesk
Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Huobi saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% staff reduction. The exchange has experienced outflows of $64 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. "The Hash" group shares their hot takes on Huobi's latest development and other top stories of the day.
CoinDesk
Huobi's HT Token Turbulent as Exchange Confirms 20% Headcount Reduction
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Huobi has confirmed that it will cut its employee base by 20% after Justin Sun had earlier denied layoff reports. Reports that Huobi is dramatically cutting headcount, requiring employees to take their...
CoinDesk
Polygon Paid Top Solana Projects Y00ts and DeGods $3M to Migrate Chains
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DeLabs, the Los Angeles-based startup behind popular non-fungible token (NFT) projects DeGods and Y00ts, received a $3 million grant from Polygon to migrate blockchains. Y00ts, a generative art project of 15,000 NFTs, and DeGods,...
CoinDesk
Shopify Merchants Can Now Design, Mint and Sell Avalanche NFTs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Shopify (SHOP) expanded its non-fungible token (NFT) integration on Thursday, allowing its millions of merchants to begin designing, minting and selling Avalanche NFTs. Using the Venly Shopify merchant app, storefronts can sell NFTs with...
CoinDesk
'Binance Effect' Means 41% Price Spike for Newly Listed Tokens
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Token prices spike 73% in the first 30 days following their listing on crypto exchange Binance, ananalysis by crypto investor Ren & Heinrich has found. The report, which tracked 26 coins over 18 months,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Sam's Seeking to Keep Control of Robinhood Shares
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk...
CoinDesk
Block Manager Sees Self-Custody as Future of Crypto Post-FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Following the collapse of FTX, the future of crypto is self-custody, said Max Guise, bitcoin wallet lead at Block (SQ), the payments company led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. “We want to put customers...
CoinDesk
Singapore Arbitrator Rules Against Mining Software Firm Poolin’s IOU Model, But the Firm Hasn't Paid Yet
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An independent arbitrator in Singapore has ordered embattled crypto mining software firm Poolin to return 88 bitcoins (BTC), worth about $1.5 million at recent prices, to a customer whose withdrawals were halted and crypto turned into I-owe-you (IOU) tokens.
CoinDesk
Solana vs. Polygon: A Developer’s Perspective
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. I’ve been working on consumer products for about a decade, having contributed to teams that have built and scaled apps to hundreds of millions of users. For the last six years I’ve been 100% focused on crypto. A large part of that has been working on scaling solutions for large-scale, consumer-crypto products.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Trades Flat for the Week; Ether Breaches Top Range of Technical Indicator
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and Ether maintained their penchant for flat trading this week, with prices moving just 1.3% and 4.6%, respectively, over the most recent seven days. On a relative basis, BTC’s seven-day performance was 18th...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Their Rapid Descent in Volatility
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin holds steady at $16,800 amid ongoing concerns about the economy and central bank hawkishness. Insights: Bitcoin and Ethereum's Average True Range has declined by more...
Comments / 0