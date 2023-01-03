Ahead of a movie called The Last of Us debut in the series HBO (on Germany’s Sky and WOW), Naughty Dogs journalist Neil Druckmann spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about his time on the series of the movie. As we know, the story of Season 1 will revolve around first game from 2013. Despite this, Druckmann was asked whether a second season would, or whether it would, continue in the future.

2 DAYS AGO