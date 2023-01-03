Read full article on original website
Duluth Crime Numbers Down In 2022
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Despite historic staffing shortages and changes in leadership, serious and most other categories of crimes in Duluth dropped in 2022. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Thursday to discuss the public safety challenges and outcomes from the past year.
Man Dies In Collision With Train
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A pick-up truck was struck broadside by a Canadian National (CN) train in Industrial Township Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was traveling on the Center Line Road and did not stop prior to entering the railroad crossing.
