Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
On sale, LGs best 77-inch 4K OLED TV loses 889 and is bundled with Sennheiser soundbar before the winter sales 2023
Good deal news On sale, LGs best 77-inch 4K OLED TVs lose 889 and are bundled with Sennheiser soundbar before winter sales 2023. The son-video.com site offers a great promotional pack because it has the greatest 3K TV, the G2, the Sennheiser Avora Soudbar Max and a snorting bar. The weight has benefit from an increase of 889 dollars.
game-news24.com
Amazon offers: Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB at an affordable price, let’s go and see the price
One hundred dollar dollars in the amount of it offered by Amazon today is one hundred thousand dollars. The reported discount is $171.82, or $121. You can find the product at this address or through the drop-down box. The recommended price for this smartphone is 799. The price of the current product is not the lowest one offered on the platform, the current offer was originally a quote from Amazon UK, now it is direct from Amazon Italy.
game-news24.com
If you stand up to the console, a design flaw of the PlayStation 5 will have a big effect
Playstation 5 owners may wish to change their system, and as it was revealed that using the PS5 in the vertical position may damage your console at any cost. Sony have a design defect, so it’s possible that using that position will damage the gaming console. A report on...
game-news24.com
Prices of charging stations in Paris, Google Home, and your television and CES 2023 Tech news of the week
Your personal newsletter is personalized. Having made it clear! Watch your mailbox and you’ll hear from us. They won’t in no case be transferred to third parties. You can block these emails from any time using one of these free messages to remove the unsubscribe link from each of them. For more information, read our comprehensive personal data processing policy. You have the right to access personal information, rectification, erasure, limit, portability, and opposition if you make decisions for legitimate reasons. For the exercise of one of these rights, please complete the request using our dedicated rights exercise form.
game-news24.com
Have you got your PlayStation 5 up? If so, you don’t know how it goes!
When it was released, one of the great novels of Sony PlayStation 5, was the use of liquid metal in the cooling system instead of the normal thermal paste, so used in the world of technology. Something that supposedly should improve the cooling power of the system. However, in all likelihood, this liquid is a liar for the consoles.
game-news24.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will be able to communicate satellites by phone
About six months before Apple officially announced its iPhone 14 handsets, there were rumors that the manufacturer plans to use satellite communications on new gadgets. Of course this seemed a cool solution, because the technology is interesting and worthy of attention, but in reality it turns out that the gadget can easily send a distress signal and nothing more. We have lots more productive hardware, and an antennae.
game-news24.com
Raptor and Alder Lake: PCGHX guide shows how to fight high temperatures
Despite the huge number of performance improvements, Intels current Raptor Lake processors and their predecessor models from the Alder Lake family contributed to an important increase in performance, however, the high consumption is also important. A core i9-12900K, for example, can consume 125 watts and 241 watts for 56 seconds in a row. The maximum value of the Core i9-13900K is somewhat lower at 253.
game-news24.com
Microsoft’s biggest flop is Bob (PCGH-Retro, January 6)
January 6th 2023 at 12:00 by Then Schroder Unlike his predecessor, “Boy” happened on January 6th. PC Games Hardware thinks that every day this computer is very unique. For many people, even the user interface of a Windows computer is still too complicated for the current version of Windows 3.1, by example, isn’t very intuitive to use. To give inexperienced users the ability to use computers, Microsoft is working on a new system named Utopia with the help of several next generation products. One of the best Utopia products is Bob, an extension for Windows 3.1 and the forthcoming Windows 95, presented by Bill Gates on January 6, 1995 at the CES. Bob turns the screen into a virtual house that users use to customize to their liking; The program is created with the mouse. The checkbook on the living room table starts the administration, the calendar on the wall. In Bob, eight applications such as the clock, word processing, but there is an even more integrated program. Graphic assistants that help and advice are also available at every step.
game-news24.com
MSI Cubi 5 12M Mini PC announced by Core i7-1255U processor
MSI expanded its range of compact PCs to an X-leaf model which got the Cubi 5 12M case with a volume of 0.70 liters and an impact of 127:124:53.7 mm. This novelty comes with a three-item, four-item, 4x YR, USB 3.5, Wi-Fi, 6K, and a cooling console with fan. While...
game-news24.com
New video sees how microtransactions exploded and how they flooded entire video gaming
The cosmetics shop. The battle is a long one. The lock box. Microtransactions are a part of the major game, the MMORPG, and the multiplayer lives, from the fact that many single-player games are still in play. When did it start, and why is it so deadly? Those are some of the questions that YouTuber Josh Strife Hayes hopes to answer in his latest video.
game-news24.com
ASUS has an OLED screen that can be used to control the consoles and PCs
The global gaming world wants to emulate Sony and Microsoft’s latest devices, and specifically to support Premium controls. That is exactly why we, at the end of last year, gave the opportunity to test a SCUF Reflex Pro to the PlayStation 5, and now we see ASUS release their own version of the Xbox Live Elite controller.
game-news24.com
Noctua postpones new 150mm fan and new NH-D15 successor until 2023
Noctua started the project with its plan of upcoming products earlier in the quarter, showing that some items were again delayed. It was nearly a year since the arrival of the new NH-D15 processor cooler and the long-awaited new 140mm fans. Where the next-gen 140mm fan and the aforementioned CPU cooler were expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Q1 this year, they are now being replaced by the new-gen fan.
game-news24.com
Minion Masters DLC is temporarily available for free on Xbox and costs 15 dollars normally
The Furry Fury Major DLC Pack is now available for free in the Microsoft Store. The expansion is available for free until January 13th. The standard price of the add-on is $11,99. The new arena, a new master, 3 legend cards, season pass bonuses, and many more. You don’t need...
game-news24.com
Couples use Google Maps to study if they passed each other before they met. The result is remarkable
News JVTech Couple uses Google Maps data to look for if they passed together before their meeting. The result is amazing. This page was last updated on Tuesday, 20/01/2023, at 10:40. Google Maps could accurately track users movements, and a couple chose to undertake a little experiment: have they ever...
game-news24.com
Among the best 5 smartphones that Siamphone has seen in 2022, the top five are now available online
To start 2022, to welcome the new year 2023, to make up the top 5 most viewed smartphones on Siamphone. Since the past year there have been 6 different smartphones crammed together as usual. I know the champion is changing hands. After the OPPO brand that existed for many years, its rivals would if Vivo be number 1 instead, and another flagship smartphone, now up in a surprise way Because in the past year, a mid-level model has gained significant popularity This list helps us find the top 5 smartphones in 2022 that are most highly viewed.
game-news24.com
Nuwa Pen, released for $279, digitizes handwriting by itself
Nuwa presented the Pen, a smart handwriting digitizer – the pen that can read with the dedicated app. The Pen Nuwa will cost $279 in the summer 2023. Image Source: Haje Kamps/TechCrunch. The smart pen is equipped with three cameras, as well as sensors that respond to pressure and...
game-news24.com
The Nintendo Switch sold the best-selling console of 2022, but sales are down the whole board
Nintendo Switch prices are falling (pic: Nintendo). In 2022, sales for consoles have gone up a massive 29%, as stock prices have fallen and the cost of living is a lag. In 2022, the number of videogame consoles sold went down two hundred per cent in the UK, and that time not a shortage of equipment.
game-news24.com
LEGO promo: Super Marios most famous villain is getting 70 off before the sales!
I get a 70 discount with an official bonus. LEGO have been able to vary its catalog with many collections: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, Avatar and etc. Nevertheless, the toy giant has also thought of video game fans by staging one of the most popular movies and games: Super Mario. And among the most popular sets of all time, we find a terrifying Bowser! As an advantage, this construction, which is not, at all impressive, only benefits from generous promotion, a promotion making it lose 70 just before the winter break!
game-news24.com
PlayStation 5: The defects of leaking liquid metal are creeping into the piles of worms
In addition to the Xbox 5 consoles, the liquid metal will forever destroy them. Before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles were released, there was much discussion about the heating compounds used by both console manufacturers. While Microsoft uses the well-known silicone thermal paste, Sony relied on liquid...
Comments / 0