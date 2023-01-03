The midfielder of Argentina’s national football team Alejandro Gomez, who was also known as Papu Gomez, made three tattoos to honor the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was wearing a tattoo that reflected his shirt on the National Team, on the World Cup and on the third of the legendary save of Emiliano Martinez in the 123rd minute of the final between France and Argentina, which allowed the Argentina team to turn the game into a penalty shoot-out and eventually to win the trophy.

