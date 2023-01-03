Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Tyler1 thinks that the restoration of the Arolion Sols is going to be totally broken
The League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts about the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after watching the roster reveal on his livestream. The streamer is still nervous about being completely broken when his rework finishes later this year. A few the talent found out about it, not...
game-news24.com
Bandai Namco explained why they chose Symphonia Tales for remastering
Bandai Namco explained why the company decided to make Tales of Symphonia Remastered in the official Japanese FAQ for this game. However, the company announced a possibility of releasing new remasters to honor the famous series. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will come out on February 17th. This is the remastered...
game-news24.com
The scorer went to the Premier League. Southampton signed a Croatian-born striker for the Croatian club
Southampton announced the signing of the Croatian forward Mislav Orsic, who played for Dinamo Zagreb. The agreement took two and a half years. Orsic took third place at the recent World Cup. In particular he scored a decisive penalty for the postmatch series with Brazil and brought to his team a victory in a bronze medal match with Morocco.
game-news24.com
A PHOTO. The ex-player of Metallist made three tattoos. One of them is Martinez’s save
The midfielder of Argentina’s national football team Alejandro Gomez, who was also known as Papu Gomez, made three tattoos to honor the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was wearing a tattoo that reflected his shirt on the National Team, on the World Cup and on the third of the legendary save of Emiliano Martinez in the 123rd minute of the final between France and Argentina, which allowed the Argentina team to turn the game into a penalty shoot-out and eventually to win the trophy.
game-news24.com
AmiAmi opens Honkai Impact 3rd Asteroid Figures Re-Runs of Honkai Impact Re-Runs of the Dragon’s Dragon
AmiAmi opened provisional pre-orders for five Honkai impact 3rd Asteroid figures. These are new figures of previous figures. The Asteroid series is miniature figurines that use chibi-filled drawings. The figures cost 5 200 dollars (39,40 dollars) and will get released sometime in May 2023. All re-run Honkai Impact 3d Asteroid...
game-news24.com
Next LoL Champion is a Support from Ixtal
Since KSante has been in the live servers a long time now, it is time to look ahead to the new LoL champion’s release. Can you take a big leap with the Rift support?. The new LoL champion is coming back to Ixtal with a heartbeat. According to the...
game-news24.com
JRPG Blue Reflection Sun announced a new trailer
The game Blue Reflection SUN is expected to be released on PC and mobile. This trailer introduces the game and focuses on cutscenes, and gives a glimpse of many characters well in this heroic JRPG. Out of the trailer, pre-registration has also started in Japan. They’re available on Google Play,...
game-news24.com
Ronaldo rule. Manchester United learned lesson after CriRos’ pay payments
The English football club’s management introduced a new rule to limit the salaries of the players at the club. This innovation is called the Ronaldo rule. The number of players at Manchester United now a week can be 200 yen. Take note that Cristianos’ salary at Manchester United was about 575 thousand pounds a week.
Comments / 0