Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash
A snowmobile crash north of Hibbing on Saturday took the life of a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened 30 miles north of Hibbing in Morcom Township around 1:15 p.m. First responders arrived to the crash on the Bearskin snowmobile trail and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a house and garage appear to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday in Clinton Township, which is southwest of Eveleth and Virginia. Just before 5:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a...
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
Man Dies In Collision With Train
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A pick-up truck was struck broadside by a Canadian National (CN) train in Industrial Township Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was traveling on the Center Line Road and did not stop prior to entering the railroad crossing.
Duluth Crime Numbers Down In 2022
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Despite historic staffing shortages and changes in leadership, serious and most other categories of crimes in Duluth dropped in 2022. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Thursday to discuss the public safety challenges and outcomes from the past year.
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl. Destiny Stubblefield was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue zip-up Wisconsin sweatshirt, black Under Armour sweatpants, and Black Nike Air Force shoes. Police say Destiny is 5’3″ tall and 113...
Take A Look Inside The Old Laura MacArthur Building In West Duluth
I came across a video of my old school, Laura MacArthur Elementary, and the memories came rushing back. Before we dive into my memories, let's take a little look at the history of the building. Before Denfeld High School was built in 1925, students attended what was called West Junior High.
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease In Duluth Apartment
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have popped up in a Duluth apartment building. One case happened in October, and the other was in December. Both people were living in the Woodland Garden Apartments, which is for low-income seniors. This...
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
