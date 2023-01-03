Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed plans that they are going to bring to the esports side of PUBG Mobile in 2023. The announcement came under the watch of an interview that said, “In fact, if we could see the difference between events,” said James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile’s Global Esports, and the interviewer. That was the top of the list: they will make various upgrades to the PMPL, including a expansion into Southeast Asia, and the PMPL Malaysia and the PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG). The region will host the PMPL Qualifier, which serves as the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to enter the PMPL for 2024. There are more regional Clash events to come this year, as well as two global tournaments. It will first be the World Invitational, which will be in Riyad in July 2023, followed by the World Championship, for the first time in Turkey. We have more information on what they revealed as shown in the following article.

20 HOURS AGO