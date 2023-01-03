Read full article on original website
Playstation 5: Liquid metal causes burnt bones, temperature problems and fearing damage
Valentin Sattler The liquid metal apupu played on the Playstation 5 was released in January 2023 at 11.00. This leads to problems with the temperature and damage to the console due to the short circuit. The vertical position is blamed. However, it is still unclear how widespread this problem is.
If you stand up to the console, a design flaw of the PlayStation 5 will have a big effect
Playstation 5 owners may wish to change their system, and as it was revealed that using the PS5 in the vertical position may damage your console at any cost. Sony have a design defect, so it’s possible that using that position will damage the gaming console. A report on...
EVE Online is getting rich. There are two expansions to come in 2023
Happy Birthday of eVE online! In a new year message from CCP Games, the developers of a young, but not badly-aged project, MMORPG EVE Online, have unveiled the plans for 2023. There’s much to celebrate for the developers and the players of the sci-fi game. This year the game turns 20! Following the birthday, there was an important note that the game was now booming, with its biggest in November. After the update, the increase in the number of PvP kills rose by 75 percent. We discuss why the game is still well under the belt for years, and why it’s still well before it’s released.
Neil Druckmann explains why Naughty Dog isn’t in a hurry to announce new games
Neil Druckmann, President of Naughty Dog and creator of hits like The Last of Us and Uncharted, said that the tendency to announce games too early has hurt the developers in the past. This is precisely the reason that new PS5 games still haven’t been revealed yet. Tenfold to...
SMITE celebrates 10 years with a free Battlepass. The prize is a little more than two hundred years old
The developers of MOBA SMITE decided to create a grand prize that will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game and the World Championship. All players who complete 10 games by January 23 receive a free Cyber-Tokio Battle Pass (or 10 additional levels) if they’re already owning it. Plus,...
The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023
As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
When you use a card market in Genshin impact: how to open and view the decks for the TCG
On the official mobile app HoYoLAB, a new tool called Card Market has been introduced in Genshin impact. This allows you to share your decks with the world, and also to find out which combinations of cards are popular and effective in the battle. In this article we will consider...
Tyler1 thinks that the restoration of the Arolion Sols is going to be totally broken
The League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts about the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after watching the roster reveal on his livestream. The streamer is still nervous about being completely broken when his rework finishes later this year. A few the talent found out about it, not...
WOW 8.1: More balance is changed to 8 classes
The developers of World of Warcraft confirmed that all sorts of changes would be welcome in the patch 10.0.5; Druids and monks are affected by significant talent tree conversions. Recently, Blizzard devs shared detailed adjustments for wild combat druids, but that’s not the only news out there. The notes for the test server for the WoW version 10.0.5 have been expanded to include balance and talent updates for eight more classes. Dood, Warlock, Warrior, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Shaman and Rogue are affected. We translated the more detailed information for you. Have fun browsing.
The Hardest Boss Fight of 2022: The Hardest Boss Fights of 2022
Of course there have been many challenging games this year, yet none would have managers. That doesn’t mean that there have been no worthy contenders. In this year might be one of the hardest boss fights ever, thanks to Studio Santa Monica and FromSoftware. Fights that have the ability to question your sanity for the tenth or perhaps 100th death may be considered problems for you.
AmiAmi opens Honkai Impact 3rd Asteroid Figures Re-Runs of Honkai Impact Re-Runs of the Dragon’s Dragon
AmiAmi opened provisional pre-orders for five Honkai impact 3rd Asteroid figures. These are new figures of previous figures. The Asteroid series is miniature figurines that use chibi-filled drawings. The figures cost 5 200 dollars (39,40 dollars) and will get released sometime in May 2023. All re-run Honkai Impact 3d Asteroid...
Bandai Namco explained why they chose Symphonia Tales for remastering
Bandai Namco explained why the company decided to make Tales of Symphonia Remastered in the official Japanese FAQ for this game. However, the company announced a possibility of releasing new remasters to honor the famous series. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will come out on February 17th. This is the remastered...
New year, new fox: The original artwork and sustainability update, brings in more innovative animations and sounds, and more to League in 2023
As one of the most famous champions in League of Legends, Ahri enthusiasts have been clamoring for a new generation of fdv news lately. After the last year of waiting and easing the player base, Riot Games finally unveiled the new Ahri changes for all to see in her upcoming art and sustainability update.
– The video of the new Lotus map, inspired by Indiana Jones
According to an announcement, Riot Games has presented a new map these days from The Guardian, which is known as the Power of the Great People, with an image of Lotus by the new dedicated trailer in this new trailer. It’s a map made up of three zones similar to...
Have you got your PlayStation 5 up? If so, you don’t know how it goes!
When it was released, one of the great novels of Sony PlayStation 5, was the use of liquid metal in the cooling system instead of the normal thermal paste, so used in the world of technology. Something that supposedly should improve the cooling power of the system. However, in all likelihood, this liquid is a liar for the consoles.
Wizards of the Coast: A development halted for five games
Due to an increase in business strategy, the Wizards of the Coast will stop developing five unannounced video games. Wizards of the Coast has scrapped at least five games due to a major shift in the company’s business strategy. As a result of the strategy change, 15 employees will...
PUBG Mobile announced the addition of the AGP plans for 2023
Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed plans that they are going to bring to the esports side of PUBG Mobile in 2023. The announcement came under the watch of an interview that said, “In fact, if we could see the difference between events,” said James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile’s Global Esports, and the interviewer. That was the top of the list: they will make various upgrades to the PMPL, including a expansion into Southeast Asia, and the PMPL Malaysia and the PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG). The region will host the PMPL Qualifier, which serves as the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to enter the PMPL for 2024. There are more regional Clash events to come this year, as well as two global tournaments. It will first be the World Invitational, which will be in Riyad in July 2023, followed by the World Championship, for the first time in Turkey. We have more information on what they revealed as shown in the following article.
Tamriel Infinium: Elder Scrolls Online faces a shaky battle in 2023
It’s very strange to go back to Elder Scrolls Online. After a tough season in the field last spring, I had a break at High Isles release and didn’t want to get started for the remainder of the year. There are very many different kinds of businesses that I don’t trust – but I don’t think that will change.
Raptor and Alder Lake: PCGHX guide shows how to fight high temperatures
Despite the huge number of performance improvements, Intels current Raptor Lake processors and their predecessor models from the Alder Lake family contributed to an important increase in performance, however, the high consumption is also important. A core i9-12900K, for example, can consume 125 watts and 241 watts for 56 seconds in a row. The maximum value of the Core i9-13900K is somewhat lower at 253.
Payday 3 between Unreal Engine, versions and characters: all the news on the waiting FPS’s waited day
The developers of Payday 3 released new details about the next chapter in the heist-based series. A few days after the first paydays three teaser was published, the developers’ team of the first-person shooter with focus on the cooperative component revealed some interesting details about the project. Microsoft’s biggest...
