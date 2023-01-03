ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EVE Online is getting rich. There are two expansions to come in 2023

Happy Birthday of eVE online! In a new year message from CCP Games, the developers of a young, but not badly-aged project, MMORPG EVE Online, have unveiled the plans for 2023. There’s much to celebrate for the developers and the players of the sci-fi game. This year the game turns 20! Following the birthday, there was an important note that the game was now booming, with its biggest in November. After the update, the increase in the number of PvP kills rose by 75 percent. We discuss why the game is still well under the belt for years, and why it’s still well before it’s released.
Neil Druckmann explains why Naughty Dog isn’t in a hurry to announce new games

Neil Druckmann, President of Naughty Dog and creator of hits like The Last of Us and Uncharted, said that the tendency to announce games too early has hurt the developers in the past. This is precisely the reason that new PS5 games still haven’t been revealed yet. Tenfold to...
The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023

As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
Tyler1 thinks that the restoration of the Arolion Sols is going to be totally broken

The League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts about the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after watching the roster reveal on his livestream. The streamer is still nervous about being completely broken when his rework finishes later this year. A few the talent found out about it, not...
WOW 8.1: More balance is changed to 8 classes

The developers of World of Warcraft confirmed that all sorts of changes would be welcome in the patch 10.0.5; Druids and monks are affected by significant talent tree conversions. Recently, Blizzard devs shared detailed adjustments for wild combat druids, but that’s not the only news out there. The notes for the test server for the WoW version 10.0.5 have been expanded to include balance and talent updates for eight more classes. Dood, Warlock, Warrior, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Shaman and Rogue are affected. We translated the more detailed information for you. Have fun browsing.
The Hardest Boss Fight of 2022: The Hardest Boss Fights of 2022

Of course there have been many challenging games this year, yet none would have managers. That doesn’t mean that there have been no worthy contenders. In this year might be one of the hardest boss fights ever, thanks to Studio Santa Monica and FromSoftware. Fights that have the ability to question your sanity for the tenth or perhaps 100th death may be considered problems for you.
Bandai Namco explained why they chose Symphonia Tales for remastering

Bandai Namco explained why the company decided to make Tales of Symphonia Remastered in the official Japanese FAQ for this game. However, the company announced a possibility of releasing new remasters to honor the famous series. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will come out on February 17th. This is the remastered...
– The video of the new Lotus map, inspired by Indiana Jones

According to an announcement, Riot Games has presented a new map these days from The Guardian, which is known as the Power of the Great People, with an image of Lotus by the new dedicated trailer in this new trailer. It’s a map made up of three zones similar to...
Have you got your PlayStation 5 up? If so, you don’t know how it goes!

When it was released, one of the great novels of Sony PlayStation 5, was the use of liquid metal in the cooling system instead of the normal thermal paste, so used in the world of technology. Something that supposedly should improve the cooling power of the system. However, in all likelihood, this liquid is a liar for the consoles.
Wizards of the Coast: A development halted for five games

Due to an increase in business strategy, the Wizards of the Coast will stop developing five unannounced video games. Wizards of the Coast has scrapped at least five games due to a major shift in the company’s business strategy. As a result of the strategy change, 15 employees will...
PUBG Mobile announced the addition of the AGP plans for 2023

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed plans that they are going to bring to the esports side of PUBG Mobile in 2023. The announcement came under the watch of an interview that said, “In fact, if we could see the difference between events,” said James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile’s Global Esports, and the interviewer. That was the top of the list: they will make various upgrades to the PMPL, including a expansion into Southeast Asia, and the PMPL Malaysia and the PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG). The region will host the PMPL Qualifier, which serves as the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to enter the PMPL for 2024. There are more regional Clash events to come this year, as well as two global tournaments. It will first be the World Invitational, which will be in Riyad in July 2023, followed by the World Championship, for the first time in Turkey. We have more information on what they revealed as shown in the following article.
Tamriel Infinium: Elder Scrolls Online faces a shaky battle in 2023

It’s very strange to go back to Elder Scrolls Online. After a tough season in the field last spring, I had a break at High Isles release and didn’t want to get started for the remainder of the year. There are very many different kinds of businesses that I don’t trust – but I don’t think that will change.
Raptor and Alder Lake: PCGHX guide shows how to fight high temperatures

Despite the huge number of performance improvements, Intels current Raptor Lake processors and their predecessor models from the Alder Lake family contributed to an important increase in performance, however, the high consumption is also important. A core i9-12900K, for example, can consume 125 watts and 241 watts for 56 seconds in a row. The maximum value of the Core i9-13900K is somewhat lower at 253.

