Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The holidays brought a special delivery for a Florida woman. Joan Donovan received the diploma for her master's degree at age 89. After graduating from high school at 16, she waited a while to begin higher education. She went back to school and got her undergrad degree at 84. She wanted a master's program in creative writing, but the school didn't offer it, so she learned online. Now she's writing her next chapter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO