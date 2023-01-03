Read full article on original website
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
Sports Betting Ad Concerns; Cincy Bridge Funding; Gasoline Prices Prediction; Culture Works Grants
Troubled Bridge Over Ohio Waters - President Joe Biden formally announced more than a billion dollars in federal funding for a companion to the Brent Spence Bridge. Concerns Over Sports Betting Ads - Ohioans have been getting bombarded with ads from sports gambling operators urging people to sign up and make bets. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Gov. Mike DeWine has some concerns about those ads.
What's Great in Dayton: January 6 - 12, 2023
First Friday: Tonight is our First Friday this year. Go to FirstFridayDayton on Facebook to see what’s going on in downtown Dayton. Artists and artisans: The ARTery Gallery at Front Street has 16 artists and artisans and you can see them tonight from 5-9 pm. Under the sea: Muse...
Yellow Springs residents reflect on the past year and share their resolutions for the future
The New Year is here and it’s time again for residents to reflect and make resolutions for the upcoming year. WYSO’s Tazh Davis talked with community members in the village of Yellow Springs on what they're hoping to see within their town in 2023. Sarah Strong: I'm looking...
Springboro High School flood cleanup continues, students attending online classes
This week in Springboro, Servo Pro crews are busy pulling out water-damaged flooring and materials in one section of Springboro’s high school. “It was about 85,000 gallons of water,” estimates Scott Marshall, district communication coordinator for Springboro Schools. He says this past Christmas Eve, freezing temperatures burst a...
The holidays brought a special delivery for one Florida woman
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The holidays brought a special delivery for a Florida woman. Joan Donovan received the diploma for her master's degree at age 89. After graduating from high school at 16, she waited a while to begin higher education. She went back to school and got her undergrad degree at 84. She wanted a master's program in creative writing, but the school didn't offer it, so she learned online. Now she's writing her next chapter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Northern California is experiencing a short break between significant rainfall
Northern California is currently experiencing a short break between significant rainfall. Storms this week and last weekend brought strong winds and heavy rain to the coast and the Sacramento Valley. And in Sacramento, residents such as Bella Dalton are preparing for another storm expected this weekend. BELLA DALTON: I am...
