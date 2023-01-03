ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
wyso.org

Sports Betting Ad Concerns; Cincy Bridge Funding; Gasoline Prices Prediction; Culture Works Grants

Troubled Bridge Over Ohio Waters - President Joe Biden formally announced more than a billion dollars in federal funding for a companion to the Brent Spence Bridge. Concerns Over Sports Betting Ads - Ohioans have been getting bombarded with ads from sports gambling operators urging people to sign up and make bets. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Gov. Mike DeWine has some concerns about those ads.
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: January 6 - 12, 2023

First Friday: Tonight is our First Friday this year. Go to FirstFridayDayton on Facebook to see what’s going on in downtown Dayton. Artists and artisans: The ARTery Gallery at Front Street has 16 artists and artisans and you can see them tonight from 5-9 pm. Under the sea: Muse...
wyso.org

Springboro High School flood cleanup continues, students attending online classes

This week in Springboro, Servo Pro crews are busy pulling out water-damaged flooring and materials in one section of Springboro’s high school. “It was about 85,000 gallons of water,” estimates Scott Marshall, district communication coordinator for Springboro Schools. He says this past Christmas Eve, freezing temperatures burst a...
wyso.org

The holidays brought a special delivery for one Florida woman

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The holidays brought a special delivery for a Florida woman. Joan Donovan received the diploma for her master's degree at age 89. After graduating from high school at 16, she waited a while to begin higher education. She went back to school and got her undergrad degree at 84. She wanted a master's program in creative writing, but the school didn't offer it, so she learned online. Now she's writing her next chapter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
