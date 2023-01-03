The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filedinclude Mawrc McNeece for City Council at-large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO