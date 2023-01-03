Read full article on original website
Scam Alert for UDWI Customers in Place
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
New Director in Place for Knox County Visitors’ and Tourism Bureau
The Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau will start the new year with a new director. Princeton’s Janice Barniak will serve in the position, replacing outgoing director Shyla Beam. Barniak has already started in the new position in the Stout Building at Seventh and Main in Vincennes. Beam leaves...
Barbara Buescher, 73, Vincennes
Barbara Buescher 73, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Barbara was born in Vincennes on December 3, 1949 to the late Wendall Ray Shidler and Charmon Louise Alford Shidler. Barbara enjoyed doing crafts, history, going out to eat, traveling, and going to wineries. She was employed by Jackson Hewitt and a 1968 graduate of Lawrenceville High School.
Mary Hawkins-McCrary, 62, Vincennes
Mary Susan (Susie) Hawkins-McCrary, 62, of Vincennes, IN, passed away January 1, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh with her family at her bedside. Susie was born February 11, 1960 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Clarence “Gene” and Francis Snyder Hoover. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and graduated from Vincennes University with an AS degree in business management. She married David McCrary and he survives her. She formerly worked for Help at Home health care, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Gentle Care. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on country cruises in the Jeep, and her dog, Roscoe.
Local Election Filings Starting to Come In
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filed include Marc McNeece for Vincennes City Council At-Large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough (LAUE) in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
Second Half Deficit Leads to Linton Win Over Rivet
In girls’ basketball action last night, Linton Outscored Rivet 27-19 in the second half and went on to post a 55-46 win over the Lady Patriots. Mary Herman led 6-9 Rivet with 19 points. Soutk Knox downed Washington Catholic 76-25. Bren Hill led 11-6 South Knox with 22 points....
