Mary Susan (Susie) Hawkins-McCrary, 62, of Vincennes, IN, passed away January 1, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh with her family at her bedside. Susie was born February 11, 1960 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Clarence “Gene” and Francis Snyder Hoover. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and graduated from Vincennes University with an AS degree in business management. She married David McCrary and he survives her. She formerly worked for Help at Home health care, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Gentle Care. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on country cruises in the Jeep, and her dog, Roscoe.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO