ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waovam.com

Scam Alert for UDWI Customers in Place

The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges

Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
WASHINGTON, IN
waovam.com

New Director in Place for Knox County Visitors’ and Tourism Bureau

The Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau will start the new year with a new director. Princeton’s Janice Barniak will serve in the position, replacing outgoing director Shyla Beam. Barniak has already started in the new position in the Stout Building at Seventh and Main in Vincennes. Beam leaves...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Mary Hawkins-McCrary, 62, Vincennes

Mary Susan (Susie) Hawkins-McCrary, 62, of Vincennes, IN, passed away January 1, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh with her family at her bedside. Susie was born February 11, 1960 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Clarence “Gene” and Francis Snyder Hoover. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and graduated from Vincennes University with an AS degree in business management. She married David McCrary and he survives her. She formerly worked for Help at Home health care, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Gentle Care. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on country cruises in the Jeep, and her dog, Roscoe.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

All Four Knox County Teams in Action Tonight

Two traditional rivals face off tonight, as Vincennes Lincoln hosts Jasper. Tipoff is at 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1 WZDM. The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight as they face Washington at the Hatchet House. Tip time is at 8 pm; that game is on 97.7 and 97.3, WAOV.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Second Half Deficit Leads to Linton Win Over Rivet

In girls’ basketball action last night, Linton Outscored Rivet 27-19 in the second half and went on to post a 55-46 win over the Lady Patriots. Mary Herman led 6-9 Rivet with 19 points. Soutk Knox downed Washington Catholic 76-25. Bren Hill led 11-6 South Knox with 22 points....
LINTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy