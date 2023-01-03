ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police investigate shooting that left two people dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

